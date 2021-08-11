80th National Folk Festival
The National Folk Festival returns to Salisbury September 10-12, 2021, with performances, special family and Maryland folklife programming, diverse food and beverage offerings, and more—all presented free to the public on four outdoor stages located in the heart of the city’s recently revitalized downtown. This year’s event will mark the celebration of the 80th National Folk Festival as well as the third year of the National’s residency in Salisbury.
The U.S. Army Blues will perform at this year’s festival, on Saturday, September 11.
“We are privileged to be able to present this esteemed jazz ensemble, with roots in service to our country that extend to World War II, at the 80th National Folk Festival, where they will be hosted by Salisbury Mayor Jake Day, a major in the U.S. Army National Guard,” explained Lora Bottinelli, executive director of the National Council for the Traditional Arts. “And, now that the full performance schedule is available for everyone to see, we are overcome with enthusiasm, reverence, and pride knowing the scope of this year’s program represents the best of our country.”
The U.S. Army Blues (Washington, D.C.) – classic big band jazz
Acclaimed military ensemble carries on the American big band tradition with both precision and style, continuing a legacy that began with the Army Dance Band during World War II.
The National Folk Festival debuted in Salisbury in 2018, and the city’s tenure as host city was scheduled to conclude in 2020, until the 80th National was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus.
The National Folk Festival strives to present the nation’s very finest traditional artists. Music and dance traditions from every part of the country are represented—blues, rockabilly, gospel, jazz, polka, tamburitza, cowboy, bluegrass, klezmer, R&B, old-time, Cajun, rhythm and blues, mariachi, beatbox, breakin’, western swing, honky-tonk, and zydeco, as well as traditional music and dance from Native American, Celtic, Acadian, Middle Eastern, Caribbean, Asian, Appalachian, Latino, Eastern European, African, and Pacific Island cultures, among others.
To learn more about all the National Folk Festival artists and their stories, please visit nationalfolkfestival.com/performers.
About the National Folk Festival
Since it was first presented in St. Louis in 1934, the National Folk Festival, the National Council for the Traditional Arts’ (NCTA) flagship event, has celebrated the roots, richness and variety of American culture. Championed in its early years by Eleanor Roosevelt, it was the first event of national stature to present the arts of many nations, races, and languages on equal footing.
It was also the first to present to the public musical forms such as the blues, Cajun music, a polka band, Tex-Mex conjunto, Peking Opera, and many others. Today, the National is an exuberant traveling festival, produced by the NCTA in partnership with communities around the country that embraces the diverse cultural expressions that define us as a people in the 21st century.
About the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA)
A leading non-profit in the field, the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) is dedicated to the presentation and documentation of folk and traditional arts in the U.S. Stressing excellence and authenticity, the NCTA presents the nation’s finest traditional artists in major festivals, tours, concerts, workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions, media productions, school programs, cross-cultural exchanges and other activities.
It works in partnership with American communities to establish new, sustainable traditional arts events that deliver lasting social, cultural and economic benefits. Over7,000 hours of the NCTA’s archival audio recordings dating from the 1930s are permanently housed at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
The NCTA champions the interests of folk and traditional artists and organizations in the arena of public policy. http://www.ncta-usa.org
