The band’s many stage instruments are virtually identical to those used by the actual band throughout the last 25 years, which is integral to accurate replication. This is one special event that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience from beginning to end!
Known as “the most passionate and dedicated tribute to the Dave Matthews Band on Earth,” A Proud Monkey is made up of seven of the most seasoned musicians on the East Coast today. Each musician has toured the country, sold thousands of CDs, and have performed 50,000 gigs over the last 20 years.
BAND MEMBERS INCLUDE:
Neil Nicastro has written and released over 100 songs throughout his career. His songs have been played on national radio and TV including MTV and ESPN. He has performed and recorded with Grammy-winning artists.
Josh Orlando has performed or recorded with several famous musicians such as Aretha Franklin, Chuck Berry, and American Idol’s Nicole Tranquillo. A seasoned musician in the recording studio, he’s endorsed by Sabian Cymbals and Pearl Drums.
Dustin Switzer has performed more than 2,500 shows with a half dozen bands, including a dozen DMB tribute shows every year. He’s now focusing his efforts on putting on the best performance as Dave Matthews during a show.
Jon Ventre is an accomplished bassist who has performed in almost every position available in the professional music world. He’s studied under internationally known solo bassist Dr. Sandor Ostlund and has worked with Broadway vocalist Debbie Gravitte and blues artist Clarence Spady.
Mark Woodyatt is a professional violinist, studio artist, composer, and educator. Born with perfect pitch, he had his solo concert debut at the age of 14 with the NEPA Philharmonic. He is a Howard Hanson Scholar and the 2014 recipient of the F. Lammot Belin Award for Artistic Excellence.
Saxophonist Carl Krupa has performed with such notable names as George Wesley, Mike Miz, the Subnotics, Robb Brown, and several others. He brings a unique vibe to DMB’s music like no one else can.
Newest member Dave Mattock is a professional piano, organ, and keyboard player. He divides his time between playing in several groups, freelancing, and teaching. Dave is a member of the faculty at Camden County College and the University of Pennsylvania, where he teaches piano, ensembles, theory, jazz history, the business of music, and introductory music classes. He is the founder and owner of the Mattock School of Music in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.
Tickets available online at MiltonTheatre.com or call the box-office at 302.684.3038 for assistance.
The Milton Theatre is located in downtown historic Milton on Union Street along the Broadkill River. 110 Union Street. Milton, DE 19968. Follow us online: Facebook @miltontheatreshows, Instagram @miltontheatre, Email boxoffice@miltontheatre.com
“A Proud Monkey” is the most accurate sonic and visual representation of the music and vibe of a Dave Matthews Band show. Catch this Philadelphia-based band live at the historic Milton Theatre on November 13, Saturday at 8PM
