A very merry drag brunch

Come join the girls for a special holiday show. 

ANNAPOLIS– Want to do something out of the box for the holiday? Well, look no further. Come join the (ahem) girls for a special holiday show you won't soon forget! 

DATE: Saturday, December 18

TIME: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. / Show at 12:30 p.m.

COST: $20

LOCATION: 33 West Street

AGE: 16+

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE: Join Shawnna Alexander and Victoria Bohmore as they host an extra special Holiday Extravaganza.

They'll be joined for brunch by extra special guest Miss Gay America 2019, Andora TeTee as well as M'ara M. Diamond, Krystal Nova and Jordin Jamison.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.