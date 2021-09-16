EASTON – AAM Curator Shares the Behind-the-Scenes Work in Curating an Art Exhibition
The backstory to pulling together an exhibition like Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama, currently on display at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, is as interesting as the exhibition itself.
The exhibition features works by critically acclaimed mid-to-late 20th century and contemporary artists, including Helen Frankenthaler, Judy Pfaff, Pablo Picasso, Martin Puryear, and Howardena Pindell, and explores the meditative dimension of the creative process. Exploring that creative process also offers insights into how exhibitions like this one are conceived and the inspiration behind them.
“I was interested in the creative process and the predicament of the artist in creating work of art. It started with the question ‘What constitutes a work of art?’ The inspiration for the exhibition came from the film, Synecdoche, New York, a 2008 American film centered around the artistic transformation of a theater director as he moves from an exclusive focus on trying to recreate reality to representing it through creative rendering,” comments Mehves Lelic, Curator at the Academy Art Museum.
She further explains that the works in the exhibition deeply consider the nature and form of a chosen subject and re-articulating the subject in a transformative way.
“Much like the artist, the viewer is invited to first observe closely, then consider the wider context of each work, following the formal and stylistic threads the artists offer in their respective visual languages. This exhibition offers comparisons between works from the major movements of the 20th century, from European Abstraction and Abstract Expressionism to Feminist Art,” she adds.
Examples of the works that Lelic selected to juxtapose as comparative studies in the exhibition include Muscle Face by Kiki Smith and Picasso’s lithograph, Spanish Woman. This comparative study shows how two artists render the same subject: the human face. Another juxtaposition, Martin Puryear’s Black Cart, which references the Underground Railroad, and Richard Estes’ piece, Downtown Reflections (Skyward), which shows a city scene, both differently portray how freedom is curtailed.
“I was incentivized by putting world-class works in our galleries in a way that would complement our permanent collection.”. Lelic explains that when she begins formulating an exhibition, she visits private collectors to see what they have. Personal relationships with collectors are important to the museum’s ability to find works of art to include. This exhibition features loaned works from a local resident, art world professional and friend of the museum, Loretta Howard, who had shared several works in her collection with Lelic, as well as works from Philadelphia-based collectors Donnell and Dorothea Walker and Washington, DC-based collectors Asif Imam and Aisha Dhar.
“I have a mental Rolodex of exhibition ideas. It takes a great deal of planning for each exhibition. Many financial and logistical considerations, from compensating living artists who show work at the Museum, to framing, laying out and installing the work, come into play as well. We sometimes tap into other institutions' traveling exhibitions or apply for institutional artwork loans, which can take years of planning. COVID has made it difficult to plan one to two years out. Additional constraints include getting artwork shipped to a rural area like where the museum is located, as the works are fragile and need to be in temperature-controlled environments.”
"I also strive to diversify what we put in front of the audience and to make sure they encounter new things every time they visit the Museum. This brings a realization about what art can do,” she adds. Recently, Lelic traveled to Istanbul and saw a manuscript show which used a very unique presentation of the works.
“In addition to the works mounted on the wall, the manuscripts had been enlarged on scrolls and were hanging from the ceiling. This helped the viewer look at the artwork differently. I try to travel and read a lot and see what other institutions are doing in terms of exhibition design,” she states.
COVID has changed how the museum does studio visits with artists – now mostly visiting artists’ websites and viewing their work online when selecting works. During the pandemic, many institutions also stopped issuing loans of works, which made the museum rely more on its permanent collection and showing these works with new context and information.
“Curation is a collaborative process. The museum has an Exhibitions Committee made up of board members, who contribute ideas. Exhibitions are also created with an eye to balancing how the exhibition will change the audience’s experiences, how they can be parlayed into educational experiences with our younger audiences, and with a focus on showing a diverse group of artists or a wider breadth of one artist’s works,” Lelic states.
The museum also publishes catalogues of some of its exhibitions, which expand on some of the academic research behind them and has invested in in-house infrastructure to produce exhibition design elements, such as vinyl wall text. These are exciting developments in helping the institution be more creative and self-sufficient in these areas. This helps us build a better experience for the visitor. They leave the museum having seen something remarkable,” Lelic concludes.
