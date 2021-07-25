Graciela Iturbide, Nuestra Señora de las Iguanas (Our Lady of the Iguanas), Juchitan, Mexico, 1979, silver gelatin print, Proposed AAM acquisition with funds from the Collection Society, 2021. The photograph is part of an exhibition presenting new and exciting additions of photographic works to the Museum’s Permanent Collection, alongside existing masterworks from the museum's vault.
The Academy Art Museum’s slate of August events can found at academyartmuseum.org or call the museum at 410-822-2787.
EASTON — The Academy Art Museum will host its August events with a nod to the work of Picasso, to contemporary artists Howardena Pindell and others and explore the dimension of the creative process for those looking to broaden their own artistic skills and portfolios.
A First Friday reception will kick off festivities from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.
Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama will run from Aug. 6 to Oct. 4. will offer comparisons between works from the major movements of the 20th century, from European Abstraction and Abstract Expressionism to Feminist Art.The academy will host its 6th annual Summer Challenge via Zoom this year with a painting a day for 14 days, as well as The Business of Art — Get your Finances Organized!
For the kids there will be MIX IT UP — Creating and Experimenting class ages 9 to 14, as well learning Video Wizardry.
Performing arts classes for adults offer piano, guitar and voice lessons.
Other adult classes include drawing, painting, printmaking, pastels, watercolor and more, with scholarships available, which includes all materials.
