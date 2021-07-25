EASTON — The Academy Art Museum will host its August events with a nod to the work of Picasso, to contemporary artists Howardena Pindell and others and explore the dimension of the creative process for those looking to broaden their own artistic skills and portfolios.

A First Friday reception will kick off festivities from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama will run from Aug. 6 to Oct. 4. will offer comparisons between works from the major movements of the 20th century, from European Abstraction and Abstract Expressionism to Feminist Art.The academy will host its 6th annual Summer Challenge via Zoom this year with a painting a day for 14 days, as well as The Business of Art — Get your Finances Organized!

For the kids there will be MIX IT UP — Creating and Experimenting class ages 9 to 14, as well learning Video Wizardry.

Performing arts classes for adults offer piano, guitar and voice lessons.

Other adult classes include drawing, painting, printmaking, pastels, watercolor and more, with scholarships available, which includes all materials.

Contact Katie for details and further information at wkmcgarry@verizon.net, or visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes.

Scholarships are made possible through a generous grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

The exhibitions are sponsored by Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, and The Star Democrat. They are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

