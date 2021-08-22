EASTON — The contentious legal battle over the Talbot Boys Confederate monument deepened after plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit filed opposing arguments to Talbot County’s June motion to dismiss the lawsuit in its entirety.
Attorneys representing the civil rights groups and individuals in the suit filed the opposing motion on August 13 in response to the county’s claims of no actual evidence of injuries from the statue and a lack of legal standing.
The plaintiffs asserted that Talbot County’s response in June “presents the viewpoint of a majority white legislative body as though it were fact, while avoiding any serious effort to confront the cruelty and illegality of its conduct toward Black people.”
To help illustrate their argument that the Confederate monument is a lasting offensive symbol of slavery and its legacy in America, counsel for the plaintiffs compared the impacts that the statue has on Black Americans to that of other historical markers of cruelty.
“Do reasonable people today doubt that displays of Nazi iconography are not merely offensive to decent people generally, but downright cruel to Jewish people in particular, especially those of families whose loved ones suffered directly in the concentration camps and Jewish ghettos of Europe?” the opposition motion reads. “Legalities aside, would anyone seriously question the cruelty to German Jews in particular were the German parliament to erect statues of Hitler or soldiers of the SS?”
Counsel for the plaintiffs asserted that the county’s claim of no specific and particular injury is “simply false.” The county also questions the standing of the plaintiffs to challenge the Confederate memorial’s location. The Talbot Boys was erected on the courthouse lawn in Easton in 1916.
To further support their arguments, counsel also brought up the modern understanding of how mental health is just as important as physical health. Although no physical injury is documented, the actual psychological and emotional injuries it inflicts on Black residents is similar to that of the trauma and sense of inferiority caused by the separate but equal doctrine, according to the motion.
Individual plaintiffs Kisha Petticolas, the sole Black public defender for Talbot County, and Richard Potter, president of the Talbot County branch of the NAACP, both filed personal declarations to accompany the opposition.
Petticolas, who’s practiced law in Talbot County for 15 years, stated that passing by the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn frequently in her role as a public defender is a “trauma” she’s endured over and over again — a presence that “feels like a knife lodged in my soul,” she said.
“The statue causes a pain that cuts deeply; one that I have learned to swallow every time I walk into the courthouse,” she wrote. “The statue has created a wound that never truly gets the chance to heal.”
Petticolas also discussed the impacts that the statue’s presence has not only on her African-American clients, but on any non-white attorney going into the courthouse. The resulting attitude around race relations from the monument makes it more difficult to create a welcoming environment for all, and may even prevent the Talbot County Office of the Public Defender from hiring and keeping more diverse attorneys.
For Potter, seeing the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn evokes feelings of frustration, disappointment and exhaustion every time he passes it.
“I feel that the presence of the statue is a harsh physical reminder that my voice and opinion—and all Black resident’s voices and opinions—are meaningless to the county,” Potter wrote. “Its presence gives license to and encourages racial divisions in Talbot County.”
Several democratic elected officials also want the monument removed from the courthouse lawn.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh issued a statement supporting removal of the statue on Aug. 11, mentioning that the Talbot Boys and similar Confederate statues were erected during the Jim Crow segregation era. The statue serves as a “painful reminder” of slavery and degradation of black citizens, he said.
“Worse, it suggests that these ideals are still endorsed within our most critical institutions,” Frosh wrote. “It is not simply a vestige of slavery and white supremacy from long ago, but a sign of enduring resistance to racial equality.”
In an exclusive interview with The Star Democrat last week, current comptroller of Maryland and gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot expressed strong support for removing the Talbot Boys statue from the courthouse lawn.
“I, as governor, promise that we will melt that down,” Franchot said during an interview on his campaign for the state’s highest elected office. “We’ll make door knobs out of it.”
Some residents from Talbot County continue to voice their desire to remove the statue viewing as sign of slavery and white supremacy while others want it to stay arguing it has historical significance. Many supporters from the Move the Monument Coalition have donned yellow shirts and attended county council meetings to publicly comment on the statue.
On Friday, members of the Move the Monument Coalition, community faith leaders and small business advocate from across the state filed amicus briefs — legal briefs submitted to federal court by supportive non-parties in the case — to provide additional support in the argument to remove the monument.
Responses from Talbot County on the opposition and amicus briefs are expected in the next few weeks. Public comments from those in support of removing the monument and from those wanting to keep the monument are likely to be heard at the August 24 Talbot County Council Meeting.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
