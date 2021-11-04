SALISBURY– A very special event is happening at REVIVAL. AMP Studios brings their student musicians for a night of special performances.
DATE: Thursday, November 11
TIME: Doors open at 5:00 pm/ Show 7:00 pm
TICKETS: *** FREE EVENT - Pay What you Can *** Reserve a seat in advance, and pay what you can at the door
LOCATION:
213 W. Main St, Suite 302
(3rd Flr. City Center Building), Salisbury
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Experience some of AMP Studios' most talented young talents and up-and-coming stars for an evening of absolute musical masterclass!
Hosted By: AMP Studios
The founders of the Academy of Music Performance, husband and wife team, Gino and Susan Bailey, came up with the idea for AMP when they realized there wasn't a place for students to learn how to play modern music outside of the band and choir classroom. Gino and Susan saw an opportunity in the community. They did their research and rolled up their sleeves to create the first music school of its kind in the Salisbury area.
In September 2013, the doors of AMP studio finally opened and welcomed students of all musical backgrouds and all instruments. The first classes at AMP consisted of 5 musicians and took place inside of an old bank. As years went by the studio grew and grew until it found its current home at One Plaza East in downtown Salisbury. The studio has been fortunate to get to work with hundreds of students ranging from from all over the peninsula. AMP offers a wide variety of lessons and encourages students to take their music outside of the classroom setting.
AMP gives students an opportunity to perform all over the shore including festivals, fairs, showcases, and fundraising events. Many AMP students have gone on to continue training in college or pursue a career in music. We have a few that even give lessons at AMP! The Academy of Music Performance is proud to offer students a once in a lifetime opportunity to create music and grow in ways they never imagined. From the weekly band class to the end of the year recording session, AMP students are rocking all over the shore!
