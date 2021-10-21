CHESTERTOWN– Now in its 21st year, the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Weekend Festival 2021 is one of the largest annual tall ship gatherings in North America. The festival features three days of Tall Ship sails, tours, incredible live bluegrass music, lectures, exhibits, family activities, regional food and more.
DATE: Oct. 29-31
The foundation’s mission is to provide transformative educational experiences in which students investigate the natural and human history of the Chesapeake Bay while exploring solutions to create a more sustainable ecosystem.
Proceeds benefit the Foundation’s environmental literacy programs, partner school program scholarships and the other nonprofit’s participating in the festival. For more information about the scholarship program, visit https://sultanaeducation.org/
To gain admittance to the Music Village or Garfield Center, attendees ages five or older, must provide proof of full vaccination OR a negative Covid 19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. There are no vaccination or testing requirements for children four and under.
Except for admittance to the Festival’s Music Village and the Saturday evening Skip Finley lecture at the Garfield Center for the Arts, there are no vaccination or testing requirements at Downrigging Weekend. Properly fitted masks are required at the Garfield Center and Sultana’s Holt Education Center. Masks are recommended at the Music Village. Masks are not required for children under three years of age.
Please do not attend Downrigging Weekend if any of the following are true:
- You are exhibiting symptoms consistent with Covid 19
- You have been directly exposed to someone infected with Covid 19
- You are currently awaiting the results of a Covid 19 test.
Venue: For specific locations of each event visit: https://downrigging.org/schedule/ or call (410) 778 5954
Friday, Oct. 29
12:00pm — 2:00pm Tour the Tall Ships
12:00pm — 5:00pm Chesapeake Roving Ranger
3:00pm — 5:00pm Sail the tall ships
4:00pm — 5:00pm War of 1812 Interpretive Encampment
4:00pm — 9:00pm Music Festival Village & Vendors Open
4:30pm — 5:00pm Tall Ships Parade Home
4:30pm — 5:30pm Kid Davis & Company
5:00pm — 7:30pm Marc Castelli Annual Exhibit – Querencia
5:45pm — 6:45pm Jakobs Ferry Stragglers
6:00pm — 8:00pm River Packet Fireworks Cruise
6:00pm — 9:00pm Tall Ships Illuminated
6:45pm — 7:20pm Fireworks
7:00pm — 8:00pm Tom Mindte & Friends
8:15pm — 9:00pm No Part of Nothin
Saturday, Oct. 30
9:00am — 10:00am Tour the Tall Ships
9:00am — 5:00pm Chesapeake Roving Ranger
9:00am — 5:00pm Classic Boats with ACBS
9:00am — 5:00pm Log Canoe/ Silver Heel Exhibit
9:00am — 5:00pm Cocktail Class Wooden Boat Racing Association
10:00am — 11:00am Castelli Artist Talk
10:00am -11:00am Chestertown Halloween Parade
10:00am — 4:30pm War of 1812 Interpretive Encampment
10:00am — 5:00pm Marc Castelli Annual Exhibit — Querencia
10:30am — 1:00pm SAIL THE TALL SHIPS
10:30am — 9:00pm Music Festival Village & Vendors Open
11:00am — 11:45am The High & Wides
11:00am — 3:00pm Echos of Nature
11:00am — 3:00pm Family Day at the Holt Center
11:00am — 3:00pm Model Boat & Ship Exhibit
12:00pm — 12:55 Wicked Sycamore
12:00pm — 1:00pm Booktalk-Pete Fortenbaugh, author: The Monday After Father’s Day
12:30pm — 1:00pm Tall Ships Parade Home
1:10pm — 1:55pm Danny Paisley and Southern Grass
2:00pm — 3:00pm Booktalk: Paul Hendrickson author of Hemingway’s Boat
2:10pm -3:00pm Colebrook Road
2:30pm — 5:00pm Sail the Tall Ships
3:10pm — 4:05pm Mile Twelve
4:20pm — 5:10pm Danny Paisley and Southern Grass
4:30pm — 5:00pm Tall Ships Parade Home
5:25pm — 6:15pm Colebrook Road
6:00pm — 8:00pm River Packet View the Fleet
6:00pm — 9:00pm Tall Ships Illuminated
6:30pm — 7:20pm Country Current
7:40pm — 8:40pm Mile Twelve
8:00pm — 9:30pm Skip Finley-Whaling Captains of Color
Sunday, Oct. 31
10:00am — 4:00pm. Chesapeake Roving Ranger
10:00am — 4:00pm Classic Boats with ACBS
10:00am — 4:00pm Cocktail Class Wooden Boat Racing Association
10:30am — 3:00pm War of 1812 Interpretive Encampment
11:00am — 12:00pm An Interactive Chesapeake Voyage: Native Americans of the Chesapeake Bay
11:00am — 12:00pm Tour the Tall Ships
11:00am — 1:00pm River Packet Brunch Cruise
11:00am — 3:00pm Log Canoe Silver Heel Exhibit
11:00am — 3:00pm MarcCastelli Annual Exhibit -Querencia
11:30am — 11:45am Music Festival Village Vendors Open
12:00pm — 12:50pm Kentavius Jones
1:00pm — 1:50pm Flatland Drive
1:00pm — 3:30pm Sail The Tall Ships
2:00pm — 2:50pm The Simmons Family
2:00pm — 3:00pm An Interactive Chesapeake Voyage: Chesapeake Through the Ages
3:00pm — 3:30pm Tall Ships Parade Home
6:00pm — 9:00pm River Packet Supper Cruise
6:00pm — 9:00pm Tall Ships Illuminated
