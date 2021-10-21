MILTON, Del — The "True AC/DC Experience" performed by “Back In Black” has been touring the U.S. since 1990, entertaining audiences with AC/DC'S music old and new. Local fans get their shot at seeing the tribute band honoring their music the Milton Theatre.
Armed with an impressive song list of over 80 songs you are sure to be pleased. The high-energy live show, professional sound and production, and exact song replication will surely leave you wanting more.
The Back in Black tribute band is an incredible, exciting, high energy reproduction of a concert performance of AC/DC. All the members of Back in Black live in Dallas/Fort Worth area and are experienced musicians not only dedicated to the sound and look, but also capturing the power and excitement of AC/DC.
Back In Black was formed in late 2000 by former LA bandmates Mike Mroz (Angus) and Darren Caperna (Bon & Brian). Mike had always recognized the potential of this project due to Darren’s uncanny ability to transcend both the spirit of Bon Scott and Brian Johnson into his voice. Ken Schiumo (drums), Ramiro Noriega (guitar), and Sheldon Conrad (bass) were recruited from other great Dallas bands.
They are one of the first tribute bands chosen by Live Nation/CBS Radio to tour all the House of Blues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.