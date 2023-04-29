Pick a word.
Shocked. Stunned. Numb. Blindsided. Devastated. Disbelief.
They all fit.
Kate Kraus, Josh Clow, Lindsay Grow, Andrew Southworth, Kyle Spear, B.G. Kinnamon, Rob Pierce — and undoubtedly countless others — have probably come close to using them all since early December when they were sucker-punched with the news longtime friend Matt Blue had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that had metastasized to different parts of his body.
“This boy’s (39) years old,” said Clow, who’s played softball with Blue for years. “How the hell did this happen?”
“He’s like the picture of health,” said Kinnamon, a soccer, basketball and baseball teammate of Blue’s while both were at Easton High. “He’s been a gym goer for a decade at least. He eats healthy. He’s active. He’s in the community. And of all people he’s the one you would have thought was the least likely to have something like this kind of bomb dropped on him.”
Within two weeks of the news, a meal train to help Blue’s family was set up and put in motion.
“People are bringing meals several days a week,” said Morgan Blue, Matt’s wife. “It may sound silly but days when he’s worn out or exhausted (from chemotherapy), or I’ve had to do everything, like not having to worry about (meals) has been awesome.”
But friends wanted to do something more.
Something big.
Really big.
“My idea at first was maybe to have a cornhole tournament,” said Southworth, who along with Kraus, Clow, Grow, Spear, Kinnamon and Pierce, began meeting in mid-January to brainstorm and organize a fundraiser. “It was basically Josh Clow. He came out and said, ‘Look. We’re going big with this thing.’ And I was like, ‘Well, how big?’ And he said he wants bands. He wants to do it all. So I said, ‘OK. Let’s do it.’”
By the time they were done, the committee of friends had created Bluezapalooza, a five-band festival set for this Saturday, May 6, at the Triple Creek Winery in Cordova, where they hope to attract a large crowd in a bid to raise funds to help Blue’s family.
“Josh called me and said I would like to try to get some people together to set up an event. It was just an idea,” said Blue, a special education teacher at Easton Middle School and former boys’ head soccer coach at Easton High. “To see the transformation of an idea to what is about to happen is beyond my thoughts.”
What was just an idea has already sold over 500 tickets online and pulled together a lineup of musical talent that consists of Johnny Bling, Saved by Zero, Black Dog Alley, Justin Ryan & The Family Band, and Kentavius Jones.
“It’s just one of those examples of this community stepping up,” said Southworth, who plays harmonica in Johnny Bling, and may also do a few numbers with Saved by Zero — which Pierce sings and plays keyboard for — and Black Dog Alley.
Also attached to Bluezapalooza has been a magnetic-like silent auction which has wowed organizers with the sheer volume it’s attracted.
“We just started thinking, ‘OK, maybe we’ll just have some bands,’” Kraus said. “We nixed the cornhole tournament and just maintained a music festival. Get some food and some beer and make a good day out of it.
“Then the silent auction came along with it,” Kraus continued. “It’s just been unreal. The amount of items that people have donated and put together for us have been coming out of the woodwork. I can’t even keep up with it.”
Kraus said there will also be a live auction during Saturday’s event, which has been put together by a veteran cast. Southworth and Grow had been involved in past years with the Cover-Your-Chin charity, for which Grow had also been master of ceremonies. Spear quickly pulled together a Bluezapalooza web site and has handled the social media side of things. Pierce has helped with the music side and will be part of the setting up and tearing down crew. Clow and Kinnamon have tag-teamed anything that’s needed.
When Clow was considering where to hold the event, he reached out to Alex Spies, whose family owns Triple Creek Winery. Spies quickly agreed to host.
And then there’s Kraus.
“Without her this wouldn’t have happened,” Clow said. “She’s really been the general.”
While the friends have praised each other, their focus has remained on helping their longtime friends.
“In the very beginning, your mind is going 100 miles an hour to the point where we’re like, ‘Am I going to lose my house? Are we going to lose the car?’” Morgan Blue said. “Kate (Kraus) was like, ‘We’re not going to let that happen.’ Then she was like, ‘We want to do something. Here we are.’”
That something culminates Saturday.
“It’s just another example of the kind of community that we live in,” Southworth said. “It almost sounds cliché now, but it’s not. We’re taking advantage of living in a small town, where everybody knows everybody. But that can be a real positive. Small towns are great. Small towns step up and help people. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. It’s doing something good for a crappy situation. It’s great all around.”
