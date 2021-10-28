Sorry, an error occurred.
Painting by PETER HANKS- AFTERNOON SUN
EVENT: Baltimore Watercolor Society's Member Exhibition
DATE: October 24 - December 4
LOCATION: McBride Gallery 215 Main Street, Annapolis
TIME: Monday - Saturday 10:00 - 5:30, Sunday 12:00 - 5:30, Thursday til 9:00pm
EVENT: Signature Member Exhibition
McBride Gallery is pleased to host the annual event.
The Baltimore Watercolor Society was established in 1885 to
encourage, educate, and promote professional excellence
in the field of aqueous media art (i.e., watercolor or liquid acrylic).
It is the third oldest organization in the country
devoted to the use of watercolor as a painting medium.
For more information call: 410.267.7077 or visit McBrideGallery.com
