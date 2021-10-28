AFTERNOON SUN

Painting by PETER HANKS- AFTERNOON SUN

EVENT: Baltimore Watercolor Society's Member Exhibition

DATE: October 24 - December 4

LOCATION: McBride Gallery 215 Main Street, Annapolis

TIME: Monday - Saturday 10:00 - 5:30, Sunday 12:00 - 5:30, Thursday til 9:00pm

EVENT: Signature Member Exhibition

McBride Gallery is pleased to host the annual event. 

The Baltimore Watercolor Society was established in 1885 to

encourage, educate, and promote professional excellence

in the field of aqueous media art (i.e., watercolor or liquid acrylic).

It is the third oldest organization in the country

devoted to the use of watercolor as a painting medium.

For more information call: 410.267.7077 or visit McBrideGallery.com

