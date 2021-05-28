CENTREVILLE — On May 22, the Lay Organization of Bethel A.M.E. Church Centreville, held a virtual discussion on abuse.
“Abuse, Let’s Talk About It,” was hosted by Sister Marchelle Ryans, local lay president. Speakers included, Rose Green, first lady and evangelist of Apostolic Church of God in Price, Jeanne Yeager, executive director of Mid Shore Council on Family Violence and Jamesha J. Williams, young adult representative for Connectional Lay Organization, all are survivors of abuse.
Greene shared her personal experiences as a survivor of abuse through poetry. Yeager provided helpful resources offered for abuse victims such as housing and extensive therapy. Williams concluded the event with a detailed presentation on abuse. She spoke on key elements of domestic violence; the three types of abuse — physical, sexual and psychological assault — signs of healthy versus unhealthy love and concluded by telling the women in attendance, “Always remember to listen for the cry for help, you might be the only one that hears it.”
More educational discussions hosted by Ryans are expected in the near future. For more information, contact Ryans at bclo.centreville@gmail.com .
