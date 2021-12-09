Ocean Pines– Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore (BBBSES) held their 29th Annual Santa’s Open Charity Golf Tournament this past Saturday December 4th, 2021. The fundraising event took place at Ocean Pines Golf Club with M&T Bank returning this year as the primary sponsor. This year Santa’s Open was extremely successful once again with 31 teams participating and 122 players.
Each holiday season, Delmarva comes together for the opportunity to provide local children with a little “Peace on Earth”. Since 1992, Santa's Open has been a source of joy and community support for families facing adversity. As part of a golfer’s registration, everyone also donates a toy which is then distributed to a child enrolled in the BBBSES program. It may seem like a very small gesture, but these gifts help encourage confidence and build positive self-esteem in the “Littles” who are the future of America.
Santa’s Open could not take place without our sponsors, volunteers, staff, golf committee members and all of our participants! BBBSES is extremely grateful for the commitment show by everyone to ensure the children of our communities reach their limitless potential!
Thanks to our sponsors, our attendees were able to enjoy breakfast, a round of golf, a golfer gift, refreshments, a catered lunch, and prizes for top performers! This year’s top team was Team Ray’s Wraps (previously Team Wankmiller) who regained their place as the top gross finisher after finishing in 2nd last year. Coming in right behind them for 2nd Place Gross was Team Pohanka.
Nobody took home the big Hole-in-One prize, sponsored by Pohanka on Hole 7, but closest to the pin prizes were awarded to the best shots on holes 5,7,13 and 16. Additionally, Dan Zakrociemski took home $620 with the winning 50-50 Raffle ticket.
BBBSES is an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and proud to offer services and programs in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. To receive further information regarding BBBSES and its programs, please visit www.shorebiglittle.org or send an email to info@shorebiglittle.org.
