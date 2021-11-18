EASTON– If blue grass is your game, you're in for a treat. The Seldom Scene, a blue grass favorite is coming to The Avalon Theatre.
DATE: Saturday, November 27
TIME: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; Show time: 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: 40 E. Dover Street
TICKETS: $40. Please note that patrons must purchase all seats at a Cabaret Table. Individual seats can be purchased in the Mezzanine or Upper Balcony.
ABOUT THE ARTIST: What does it take for a bluegrass band to remain popular for more than four decades? For The Seldom Scene, it’s taken not only talented musicians, a signature sound, and a solid repertoire, but also a sheer sense of fun.
The Seldom Scene was instrumental in starting the progressive bluegrass movement in the early ‘70s. Since then, according to AllMusic.com, they “have thrived on fusing traditional bluegrass chops with elements of rock, pop, and jazz, writing their own distinctive material while covering everything from old genre standards to rock classics.”
COVID POLICY: The Avalon Foundation requires each ticket holder to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (your completed COVID-19 vaccination card, copy of your card, or official digital card) OR a lab certified negative COVID PCR test completed within 72 hours of the performance and a corresponding photo ID, along with a valid ticket, in order to gain access to the theatre.**
Social Distancing is applied to all Mezzanine and Upper Balcony seating.
