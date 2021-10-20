ANNAPOLIS– It was a packed house at the famous Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, and true to form saxophonist Boney James didn’t come to play...well, he did actually, pulling out all the stops with his band. It was my first time at the concert venue, and it didn’t disappoint. You can’t really have a bad seat, it’s a very intimate venue with great acoustics.
James has a delightful and playful spirit when he preforms. I was lucky enough to be front and center to enjoy every moment of it. I wasn’t the only one, the crowd wasn’t bashful about hoopin and hollerin their, “all right now’s” and “play it,” as the soulful smooth jazz was being played. The audience was up on its feet several times in appreciation for what we were experiencing. James is a showman, make no mistake about it but never over the top.
He will strut right up and look into your eyes as he plays his heart out. There were a few times he parked himself right in front of me– leaving me feeling as if I were the only person there and I savored every moment of it.
James isn’t shy on stage, he even did a bit of the stanky leg (for those of you who don’t know what that is, please see Youtube) and struck the Usain Bolt stance after performing one of his songs during the 1.5 hour set. We were watching an old friend simply doing what he loves.
I’ve followed this man’s career for the past 15+ years, and he has only gotten better over time. James loves to preform life and it shows. I originally discovered him listening to a smooth jazz station in the Bay Area and have been a fan ever since.
He’s very personable with his signature look with a black Fedora hat, dark jeans, spiffy sneakers, crew neck shirt with a suit jacket. He’s the kind of person you’d love to hang out with on a Friday night, having a couple of drinks and shooting the breeze with –just chillin.
Oddly enough I never knew his background or how James got his start in the business. His real name is James Oppenheim, and he’s a spry 60 years old. He attended Beverly Hills High School and holds a history degree from UCLA.
I became aware of his talent with the Sweet Thing album which has been in heavy rotation on R & B and Jazz stations with hits such as “Nothin’ but Love,” and his own take on the hit song by Chaka Khan, “Sweet Thang” originally recorded back in 1975, and one of his newer hits “Butter” which is currently his most streamed song online.
According to his website, Jones honed his playing chops preforming earlier in his career with legendary acts from Morris Day, the The Isley Brothers, crooner Bobby Caldwell, and Teena Marie among others before cutting his first solo album in 1992. During the performance he told us his biggest influence was legendary sax player Groover Washington, Jr. –a giant in the jazz world. He was a young teenager when he heard Washington’s music of the first time and the rest as they say, is musical history.
The members of the band also put their best foot forward, each being allowed to showcase their individual talents during the performance. On bass guitar ( ), keyboards who both sang a couple of numbers, drummer ( ), and guitarist ( ). You can feel the chemistry between the group. (name) was all in his feelings as he played. He was so into what he was playing he had to turn his back to the audience in pure ecstasy. He received a standing ovation for that performance.
Boney has an infectious personality that puts a smile on your face as you listen to his sexy style of play– it’s effortless, and he makes it look so easy, but it takes a lot of hard work and talent to pull it all together. I made a point of watching the faces of the audience as he played….it was the same look upon the faces everywhere– eyes closed, heads swaying side-to-side, fingers snapping and smiles beaming from every corner of the room.
He asked “Is it all right y'all?” Yes people shouted! Yes indeed– everything was all right.
