OCEAN CITY – Get ready to dunk your penguin tail in the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean to support our community’s Healthcare Heroes!
DATE(S): Friday, December 31, 2- 4 p.m. Pre-Registration/Advance Check-In and Shirt Pick-Up.
Saturday, January 1, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registration/Check-In and Shirt Pick-Up.
SWIM TIME: January 1, 1:00 p.m.
LOCATION: The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st street in Ocean City
ABOUT THE EVENT: The Penguin Swim is a fun, annual event to support our not-for-profit community hospital. Each year, hundreds of Penguins raise funds to help the hospital provide the excellent quality care our community depends on. Individual and Team fundraising efforts by Penguin Swim participants enable Atlantic General to continue to provide that care, but they can’t do it alone.
This year's swim is more important that ever, as organizers have set the goal of raising $80k for its programs.
Business sponsors help make the event a great success as the Penguin Swim is one of our largest fundraisers in support of Atlantic General Hospital’s mission to provide a coordinated care system with access to quality care, personalized service and education to create a healthy community. All proceeds benefit Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.
Individuals and teams are invited to join in the fundraising. Participants who register on or before December 10 will receive an official 2022 AGH Penguin Swim short-sleeve t-shirt for their $25 registration fee. Shirts for participants who register after December 10th will be available while supplies last. Individual participants who raise or donate $100 or more will also be eligible to receive an official 2022 AGH Penguin Swim long-sleeve t-shirt while supplies last.
Participants can register online now to start collecting donations. To view this year’s shirts, or to register, visit www.aghpenguinswim.org.
All participants are required to register either online or in person and check in on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to receive a wristband to gain access to the swim area. Advance online registration is recommended.
Participants are encouraged to come to pre-registration and advance check-in at the Princess Royale from 2 - 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Avoid long lines on event day and pick up wristbands and shirts early. Participants will also receive an additional Penguin Swim item during advance check-in.
The time in between will be chock full of fun activities the whole family will enjoy: carnival games, face painting, mermaids and more. The Bull on the Beach team will parade down the beach at 12:45 p.m. from 94th Street to the swim area in front of the Princess Royale. Spectators are welcome.
All participants and spectators are expected to follow all posted instructions and verbal directions of volunteers and staff for face coverings and physical distancing before, during and after the event.
Special recognition awards will be given to Oldest and Youngest Penguins, and the Penguin who traveled the furthest. Trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be awarded to those who raise the most money in divisions for Individuals – Adults (19 & Over); Youth (18 & Under); Celebrity Challenge, and Teams – Businesses; Community Groups/Organizations; Youth/Family; Celebrity Challenge.
Unable to attend? No problem! You can still participate in the Cyber Swim! Register online; then take an ice-cold dip wherever you are and post a photo or video of your personal virtual Penguin Swim on social media using #OCPenguinSwim. Make sure your post is public so it can be seen.
Participants can register for the cyber swim on the event website and pay an additional $5 fee per participant to cover costs to have their t-shirts shipped.
Call the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation office at 410-641-9671 or go to www.aghpenguinswim.org for more information.
The health and safety of our participants, spectators, staff and volunteers are at the forefront of our logistics planning. All event details will be subject to change due to COVID-19 conditions and requirements at the time of the event.
Proceeds from the event, gathered through corporate sponsorships and participant fundraising, support the strategic plans undertaken by Atlantic General Hospital to uphold their mission to improve individual and community health. Atlantic General Hospital is a 501(c)3 organization.
