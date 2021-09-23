SALISBURY– On Saturday, October 2 at 8 p.m.– two powerhouse vocalists blow the roof off…Don’t miss this exciting evening of international talent at Revival.
The event will feature some of Grace's and Terry’s best performances of your favorite songs including You’ll Be Back (Hamilton), “Music of the Night” (Phantom), “Bring Him Home” (Les Miserables),”Think of me” (Phantom), The Prayer, Can’t Take My Eyes off of you, Nessun Dorma and more.
Internationally acclaimed countertenor, Terry Barber, is known for his extraordinary range both vocally and stylistically. Past member of the multiple Grammy-winning group, Chanticleer, Terry Barber has been a soloist for the best venues around the world, from the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, to Moscow’s Svetlanov Hall. He has been a soloist on recordings for every major record label alongside a variety of artists from Madonna to Chaka Khan, and Cyndi Lauper
Grace Field is a Broadway performer who was recently seen performing on NBC's The Today Show with Hugh Jackman, is a proud member of Tony Award-Winning Broadway Inspirational Voices and has performed across the globe. Recently, she performed on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre in "Disney on Broadway" as part of the Celebration of Disney's 25 years streamed on ABC hosted by Whoopi Goldberg.
Tickets available online at revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101. Revival is located on the 3rd floor of the City Center building in downtown historic Salisbury (213 W. Main St. Salisbury, MD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.