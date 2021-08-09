EASTON — A crash between a bus and a trash truck at the southern intersection of eastbound U.S. Route 50 and Maryland Route 322 Monday morning sent 12 people to the hospital, several with reported minor injuries.
Easton Police were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday to a reported crash involving a Delmarva Community Transit bus and a Chesapeake Waste Industries trash truck.
According to Easton Police Lt. George Paugh III, a witness reported the DCT bus attempted to turn left turn from Route 50 west onto the Easton bypass when the Chesapeake Waste truck entered the intersection from the shoulder of Route 50 east, hitting the right side of the bus. The witness said the traffic light was red for eastbound traffic on Route 50 and green for the DCT bus to turn onto the bypass, according to police.
The driver of the Chesapeake Waste truck told police there was an equipment failure on the trash truck and he was unable to slow down. He navigated into the eastbound shoulder to avoid hitting other cars waiting at the light. The driver and the passenger of the trash truck were not injured, police said.
Police said that there were 12 adults on the DCT bus. A lot of them have special needs, and some were nonverbal, Paugh said. All bus passengers were taken to hospitals in Easton and Cambridge as a precaution, although a few had minor injuries. No life-threatening injuries were reported.
Officers from the Maryland State Police’s Commercial Vehicle Division reported to the scene to check both the bus and the trash truck.
Eastbound traffic from Route 50 was diverted onto the bypass to allow cars to go around the intersection.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the preliminary cause is the reported equipment failure on the trash truck, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.