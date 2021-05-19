CAMBRIDGE — There’s something for everyone at the Cambridge Farmers Market at Long Wharf.
For three hours, 3 to 6 p.m., every Thursday until November, shoppers can find their wants, from Greek olive oil to fresh seafood to herbs picked just hours before.
On a recent Thursday about 20 vendors can were selling their goods, many from Dorchester County and other Eastern Shore communities. Farmers, crafters and specialty food vendors have tents at the Cambridge Farmers Market on High Street.
If one still wants to walk after visiting the Farmers Market, several well-known Cambridge sites are within strolling distance, including the Municipal Marina, Skipjack Nathan and the replica Choptank River Lighthouse. Downtown Cambridge is also an easy stroll from the farmers market.
