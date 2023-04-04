SALISBURY — Devin Canter went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and pitched six innings of four-hit ball, walking one and striking out five Tuesday, as Queen Anne’s County High’s baseball team rolled to an 11-3 victory over Parkside.
Evan Dickey went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Lions (4-1), Dylan Patterson was 3 for 3, and Dalton Brown finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Softball
North Caroline 25, Wicomico 0
SALISBURY — Kattie Tribbitt had five hits, including a pair of home runs and seven RBIs, as the Bulldogs pounded Wi-Hi to end a three-game slide.
Winning pitcher Anna Hutchison hurled a three-hitter, striking out 10, and helped herself with a pair of hits as North Caroline improved to 2-4.
Gracie Calloway had four hits, including a homer, Maddie Porter had four hits, and Elizabeth Knott finished with five hits. Hatteras Ghrist added three hits, including a home run, Lillian Williams delivered three hits, and Hadley Eigenbrode and Natalie Newman each had two hits.
Queen Anne’s 10, Parkside 1
SALISBURY — Abby Denes belted a sixth-inning home run to highlight a two-hit, four-RBI performance as the Lions raised their record to 4-1.
Emily Hirschbock tossed a complete-game three-hitter for Queen Anne’s, allowing one run and striking out six. Autum Huber went 3 for 5, and Caroline Taylor and Sam Richtol each had multiple-hit games.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 19, Worcester Prep 2
EASTON — Freshman Caroline Ewing had six goals and set up another, and seniors Evelyn Murphy and Hattie Messick each finished with four goals to power the Sabres in their Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference opener.
Morgan Quade had five assists and scored twice, and Kathryn Murphy finished with a pair of goals and an assist for Saints Peter and Paul. Ashley Reinoehl added a goal. Freshman goalie Kylie Kroniser had four saves and classmate Charlotte Lewis had two stops.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Gunston 10, West Nottingham 4
CENTREVILLE — Mekonnen Sahle-Selassie and Cooper Hightower each netted hat tricks to power the Herons.
