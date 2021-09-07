DENTON — Caroline County Circuit Judge Jonathan G. Newell’s paid leave of absence has been extended to Sept. 23, according to the Maryland Judiciary.
Judges from other jurisdictions will continue to cover Newell’s cases as they’ve been doing, said Bradley Tanner, a public information officer with the Maryland Judiciary.
Newell has been out of the courtroom on a paid leave of absence since July 26 following rumors of an alleged police investigation. Neighbors reported seeing at least eight police cars outside of Newell’s residence in Henderson around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. It’s not clear what exactly was taken from the residence.
By Sept. 23, Newell will have spent just over eight weeks on paid leave.
Law enforcement agencies are not publicly sharing details and refuse to confirm, deny or comment on the situation, although a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan said that his office is aware of an investigation. Newell has not been charged and there have not been any official details released on a potential investigation.
The Baltimore Sun reported Sept. 3 speaking to an anonymous law enforcement source, who said the investigation includes “allegations of illicit images of youth.”
The Sun also spoke with a reported victim’s parents, who told the paper that their son allegedly found a camera in the bathroom of a hunting lodge while he was there on a trip with Newell. The parents were also not named in the story.
Newell was appointed by Hogan as Caroline County’s only Circuit Court judge in August 2016. Before then, he served as state’s attorney in Caroline County for 13 years. Newell also served as a deputy state’s attorney in Kent County and an assistant public defender in Caroline County.
The judge has not commented on his leave or the potential investigation. A message to his lawyer remained unanswered by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.