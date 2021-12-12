From left to right: John Masone, project representative; Robert Burger, Senior Warden; Tom King, project engineer; Susan Armstrong, Junior Warden; Michael Bibb, Town Commissioner; and the Rev. Steven Mosher.
St. Michaels — In 1672, the Anglican Church of England established the Parish of St. Michaels on Shipping Creek, which is now St. Michaels harbor. The church was one of the Chesapeake Bay area’s original “water churches” for the Church of England. In 2022, Christ Church St. Michaels will celebrate its 350th anniversary with a series of projects and events intended not only to serve parishioners, but also the greater St. Michaels community.
The keystone event of the anniversary year is the Talbot Street Project, which began on Dec. 5 with a groundbreaking ceremony. The Rev. Steven E. Mosher broke ground and addressed a large crowd of guests and church members. Rev. Mosher announced that the Talbot Street Project would transform the church yard into a newly landscaped area of walkways, benches, a memorial garden and a chapel.
Special guest Tom King of Noelker and Hull Associates, Inc. located in Frederick was introduced as the chief architect and structural engineer of the project. Mr. King will be working with the primary project contractor to create an extremely welcoming area bordering Talbot Street in front of the church in the heart of St. Michaels.
Michael E. Bibb, president of the Commissioners of St. Michaels, stressed the importance of Christ Church in the history of the town that grew up around it. Rev. Mosher thanked Mr. Bibb and his fellow commissioners as well as the members of the Historic Commission and their staffs for their support in helping to bring this project to fruition.
The project, once completed, is intended to provide a host site for St. Michaels residents and visitors to have a relaxing moment while enjoying the town. Whether it be outdoor worship services, concerts, lectures or special events, it is hoped that all will benefit from this inaugural project of Christ Church’s 350th anniversary celebration.
Christ Church St. Michaels Parish is a vibrant faith community grounded in history and open to the future. It is inclusive, caring, active and engaged in proclaiming the good news of Christ to all God’s people. It will celebrate its 350th anniversary in 2022, honoring its past, celebrating its present and committing to the future.
