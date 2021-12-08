CAMBRIDGE– Christian singer Jean Watson preforms Benefit Concert in Cambridge for Grace United Methodist Church.
DATE: Saturday, December 18
TIME: 4:00 p.m.
COST: $10
LOCATION: Grace United Methodist Church
ABOUT THE ARTIST: Based in Michigan, Christian singer Jean Watson maintains a full-time speaking and performing schedule all over the world in concert halls, churches, coffeehouses, prisons, and homeless shelters. She feels a particular calling to the nation of Ireland where she hosts a daily radio show on United Christian Broadcasting Radio Ireland.
In addition to her radio show, Jean has appeared on The 700 Club, TBN's Praise The Lord, and other media outlets across the globe. In 2018, Jean completed her first book, “Everything Can Change in Forty Days” published by Seedbed Publishers. She is in high demand as a conference speaker and frequently ministers as a spokesperson for Prison Fellowship International.
No stranger to contemporary Christian music, Jean recently released her tenth CD produced by CCM veteran Billy Smiley. She has been privileged to record with some of Nashville’s finest musicians, including Michael W. Smith, Phil Keaggy, Russ Taff, David Meece, Matt Slocum (Sixpence None The Richer), and Peter Furler of the Newsboys.
