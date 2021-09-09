CAMBRIDGE– Community Textiles Exhibition at Dorchester Center for the Arts
“Hands On: Textiles and Techniques” is a community fiber show on exhibition at the Dorchester Center for the Arts through September 25. This show features entries from over a dozen textile artists that reflect a wide range of works related to the fiber medium. The goal of this exhibition is to showcase the range and depth of both classic and innovative work, all of which has been created by hand.
Visitors will see examples of quilting, rug hooking, felting, weaving, applique, collage, knitting, crochet, dollmaking and more – all created from cotton, silk, wool, metals, and recycled materials. The takeaway from this exhibition is the fact that there is no wrong way or right way to make art from fiber!
Textile arts have been practiced globally for millennia. “When we engage in fibers arts” states artist Meadow Coldon, “we are creating something, but we are also participating in traditions tens of thousands of years old. You are not only making art for your soul and for future generations, you are embodying the work of our ancestors.”
Exhibiting artists include Katie Ellis, Elissa Crouch, Joy Staniforth, Toni Breeding,
James Fons, Barbara Fons, Heidi Wetzel, Cathy Clark, Channing Huhn, Betty Ann Grant, Adrian Holmes, Lynn McCormick, Laura Rankin, Patricia Dekker, Jo Ebling, Stacey Pulk, Windy Karpavage, Amelia Steward, and Jane Weeks.
The center is observing social distancing in all the galleries, but currently masks are recommended, not required. This policy may change, please call or go online for any updates.
