Red Sox Orioles Baseball

Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacts from the dugout during the ninth inning of Monday’s loss to Baltimore.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he was not accusing Baltimore of anything nefarious when he pointed out how few swings and misses the Orioles had against Chris Sale on Monday night.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.