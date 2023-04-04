So let’s see.
St. Michaels High’s baseball team, the defending North Bayside champion, reeled off three wins to open the season before losing to Kent County.
One day later, Colonel Richardson, a Class 1A state finalist last year, which had also won its first three games, fell one run short against Kent.
Two days after, Cambridge-South Dorchester, which had managed just one win over its first five games, defeated Kent County.
North Dorchester, bidding for its first North title since 1997, lost four of its first five, then got a two-run single in the eighth inning from Landon Abey Monday to top the Trojans.
Queen Anne’s County, which some division coaches think has the stuff to challenge for its first division championship since 1980, won its first three games by a combined 31-3 then got held to one run in a loss to Easton.
Then there’s the Warriors, who dropped two of their first three, including a 2-1 heartbreaker in nine innings against St. Michaels, but have rebounded with three straight wins.
Not to be discounted are Kent Island, which is at .500 after four games, and North Caroline.
Is your head spinning yet? Welcome to the 2023 North Bayside high school baseball season. Want a pick a winner? Good luck.
“It’s so wide open,” Colonel Richardson head coach Ryan Blanchfield said. “It’s great competition. There’s great coaches. And it’s going to be a fun spring. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Of course the good news for all nine North teams is that none of division games played so far count toward the division standings — though they could have an impact if a tiebreaker is needed. The second game between 1A schools counts toward the division. The same goes for the 2A schools. Games between a 1A and 2A count since they only meet once, with the exception of Easton and St. Michaels, where the second game counts.
Here’s a look at this year’s teams:
Colonel Richardson
Head Coach: Ryan Blanchfield.
Who’s Where: Carter Walters (Sr., C); Daniel Hesson (Jr., 1B/LHP); Hudson Post (Sr., 2B); Brayden Dadds (Jr., MIF/RHP); Camron Gondeck (Sr., SS/RHP); Manny Wallace (Jr., 3B); Chandler Tindall (Sr., CF/LHP); Jack Walls (Fr., OF/LHP); Conner Detrich (Sr., OF); Ashton Vail (Sr., OF).
Outlook: The Colonels lost a wealth of talent from a team that went 20-4 last season, falling to Clear Spring in the 1A state final. But opponents may want to hold off thinking the Colonels are going through a rebuild.
“We have a good amount of returning talent,” Blanchfield said. “And they have been working very hard to kind of eliminate that thought of, ‘Oh, you lost a lot of talent last year.’ Well, we still got talent.”
Gondeck moves from catcher to shortstop while Walters moves in behind the plate. Hesson (3-0) is among the best arms in the conference, and can either start, or come in an slam the door in relief.
“They’re hungry,” said Blanchfield, whose team is 6-1. “Anything short of what we did last year is unacceptable. As a coach that’s the mindset I love in these boys.”
Easton
Head Coach: Albert Pritchett
Who’s Where: Colin Mooney (So., C); Grant LaBelle (Jr., C); Carson Brown (Sr., 1B); Cal Roser (Sr., 2B); Josh Dressler (Jr., Utility); Dustin Blue (Fr., SS/RHP); CJ Dugan (Jr., 3B/RHP); Chris Baynard (Sr., DH); Chase Raab (So., LF); Kayden Webb (So., CF/RHP); Reilly Gilligan (Sr., RF/LHP); Dylan Cassell (So., RF); Finn McGuckin (Jr., RF); Cullen Murphy (Jr., LHP); Dylan Fink (Jr., RHP); Jonah Rich (Jr., RHP).
Outlook: The Warriors look to have plenty of offense — they’ve scored 13 or more runs in three of their four victories — and pitching — holding St. Michaels to two runs and Queen Anne’s to one.
“I think we’re going to hit,” Pritchett said, his team 4-2. “We have a lot of strong hitters up and down the lineup. We got good reserves on the bench. Lof ot utility players; lot of baseball players. We got four or five guys that could really play any position that I ask them to, which is a great luxury for a coach.”
Easton will push for its first division title since 2007.
“As a team, it’s one of the most coachable teams we’ve had in years,” Pritchett said. “Just looking forward to seeing what they can do. I’m excited.”
Kent County
Head Coach: Jason Conner.
Who’s Where: Matt Wade (Sr., C); Joey Nuse (Sr., 1B/LHP); Jace Conner (So., 2B/RHP); Ryan Miller (Sr., SS/RHP); Brennan Dean (Fr., 3B/RHP); Trevor Metzger (Sr., CF); Noah Iacona (Fr., LF/RHP); Trice Moore (Jr., RF); Brandon Cannon (Sr., RHP); Tanner Beck (So., RHP); Gabe Voshell (Sr., OF); Kenneth Ramirez (Sr., OF); Josh Suwala (Sr., OF).
Outlook: The Trojans have two of the top pitchers in the conference with Miller and Cannon, and have already shown they plan on being the middle of the title hunt with their victories over St. Michaels and Colonel.
“It’s all about pitching and hitting,” said Coach Conner, who hopes to bring Kent its first North crown since 1977. “You don’t put the ball in play you don’t win, plain and simple. Pitching is crucial. We’ve worked on a lot of hitting this year. We’ve emphasized hitting a lot because we kind of struggled last year hitting. But any team’s beatable.”
North Caroline
Head Coach: Andrew Bishop.
Who’s Where: Miguel Weaverling (Sr., C/OF); Caden Deavers (Fr., C); Will Davis (Jr., 1B); Cam King (So., 1B/RHP); Nathan D’Orlando, Jr., 1B/LHP); Eric Deck (Fr., 2B/RHP); Hayden Ogden (Jr., SS/2B); Jordan Kelley (Jr., SS/RHP); Matt Lone (Sr., 3B/RHP); David Saathoff (Jr., 3B/RHP); Austin White Eagle (Jr., OF/LHP); Austin Frank (So., OF/RHP); Devin Quarles (Jr., OF); Johnny Radcliffe (So., LHP).
Outlook: The Bulldogs lost eight starters from last year, and opened the season against Northeast-Anne Arundel, Stephen Decatur and Queen Anne’s, who were a combined 10-4 over the first two weeks.
“We’re a new team that is growing,” said Miller, whose team is 0-6. “We’re learning. We’re getting better.”
North Dorchester
Head Coach: Dave Morrissette.
Who’s Where: Blake Bramble (So., C); T.J. Leonard (So., C); Brice Bradley (Sr., 1B/RHP); John Boyle (Jr., 2B/RHP); Wes Windsor (Jr., 2B/RHP); Jordan Regulski (So., SS/RHP); Jaiden Brooks (Sr., 3B/RHP); Jordan Harding (Sr., LF); Devin Rottman (Sr., CF); Landon Abey (Sr., RF).
Outlook: The Eagles have gotten off to a 2-4 start, but they too should be right in the mix for the division title.
“Defensively we should be good,” said Morrissette, who may have one of the strongest outfields in the division. “Getting some jitters out.”
Morrissette returns eight of his nine starters from a year ago. There appears to be plenty of pitching, with Regulski in the closer role.
“We’ve got a very good pitching staff coming in,” Morrisette said. “But we got to get some bats going a little bit.”
Queen Anne’s
Head Coach: Chris Fitzgerald.
Who’s Where: Ashton Siwald (Sr., C/3B); Will Collison (Sr., C); Dulin Clark (So., C/RF); Dillon Furrow (Jr., C); Evan Dickey (Jr., 1B/LHP): Thomas Leader (Sr., 1B); Cole Glanding (Sr., 2B/RHP); Wyatt Klein (Jr., 2B/RHP); Brody Carroll (Sr., SS); Devin Canter (Sr., 3B/SS/OF/RHP); Bobby McCarthy (Jr., 3B); Dylan Patterson (Sr., LF); Dalton Brown (Jr., CF); Colin Siwald (Jr., RF); Gavin Leith (Jr., RHP); Noah Glover (Sr., RHP); Anders Liimantainen (Jr., 1B/RHP).
Outlook: The Lions have a lot going for them, including experience — eight seniors — deep pitching, hitting and players that can play anywhere Fitzgerald puts them.
In addition to the strong returning cast, Dickey arrives after starting at first base and pitching for Northeast of Anne-Arundel last season as a sophomore. Liimantainen adds a wicked bat to lineup.
“We got a lot of experience. We got a lot of arms,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got a lot of options where we can move players around. And we’ve got real good chemistry. And that’s what hopefully’s going to make the difference. It’s a really good group of guys that accept whatever roles you put them in right now.”
St. Michaels
Head Coach: Brian Femi.
Who’s Where: Henry Mullikin (Jr., C); Pearson Greenwood (So., C/DH); Anthony Massaro (Jr., 1B/LHP); Brock Grow (Fr., 2B/RHP); Ethan Rash (Sr., 2B/3B/RHP); Nate Sadler (Sr., SS/RHP); Ethan Royer (Fr., SS/RHP); Will Sherwood (So., 3B/1B/RHP); Jacob Bealefeld (Jr., 3B/DH/RHP); Kyle Miller (Sr., LF); Hunter Gottleib (Jr., CF); Connor Wheeler (Fr., CF); Ryan Lawrence (Sr., RF); Eli Wallace (Fr., RHP).
Outlook: The Saints may not have a dominant arm — Jacob Seek, who has verbally committed to the Univeristy of Maryland, is now at Pro5 Baseball Academy in Fredericksburg, Virginia — “but we’ve got guys that throw strikes,” Femi said. “We just got to play defense.”
While he knows pitching is usually ahead of hitting early in a season, Femi would like to see better efforts at the plate — the Saints scoring two or fewer runs in four of their first five games.
“We have won two one-run ballgames, which is always good to see,” Femi said. “But we really haven’t played to our potential yet.”
Saints Peter and Paul
Head Coach: Tony Sala.
Who’s Where: Jens Denton (Sr., C/RHP); Mikie McHale (Jr., 1B/RHP); Nate Merchant (Fr., 2B/RHP); Ryan McHale (Sr., SS); Colby Jacobs (Sr., 3B); Evan Villano (Sr., LF); Finn O’Neill (Sr., CF); Sam Lovell (Sr., RF); Maguire Perry (Sr., C/RHP); Jackson Stepp (So., DH/Utility); Caleb Schenk (Sr., OF); Drew Watson (Fr., IF/OF); Yannel Ammouche-Vatin (Fr.).
Outlook: Perry earned all-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference first-team honors last year, picked up the win in the opener against Holly Grove, and also knocked in the winning run.
Sala said victories against Chapelgate and Jemicy are almost musts if the Sabres hope to earn a spot in the MIAA C Conference postseason.
Editor’s Note: Information for Cambridge-SD and Kent Island was unavailable.
