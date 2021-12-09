Cult Classic Holiday shopping

Cult Classic Holiday shopping.

STEVENSVILLE– Come find some holiday cheer at Cult Classic of handcrafted gifts by local artisans with their unique items for sale, just in time for gift giving.

DATE: Saturday, December 18

TIME: 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Cult Classic Brewing Company. 1169 Shopping Center Road 

COST: FREE

ABOUT THE EVENT: Local artisans will let you gaze upon their treasures and help you bring them home for the holidays.

For more information call 410/980-9097.

