Traffic moves past the scene of a fatal accident on westbound Route 50 near Buck Bryan Road in Trappe.
TRAPPE — Police have released the identity of the man killed in a bicycle accident near Buck Bryan Road and U.S. Route 50 in Trappe Tuesday afternoon.
The cyclist was identified as Franklin Benjamin Dobson, 62, of Easton.
Witnesses told police that Dobson was traveling eastbound on Route 50 when he steered into the travel lane for unknown reasons. A pickup truck with a trailer attached hit Dobson on his bicycle.
Dobson was killed in the collision, according to a Maryland State Police officer. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.
Westbound Route 50 was closed for a period of time following the crash for cleanup and accident reconstruction by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.
