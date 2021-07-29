Dorchester Center for the Arts is opening its “The Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay (PAPCB) focuses on capturing the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay region, and subjects focus on waterfront lands in nature preserves, working farms, and in towns and villages.
A Second Saturday Artists’ Reception will be held onsite at DCA on August 14 from 5 -7:30 p.m.
Members of PACB include all levels of painters from beginners to intermediates to nationally known artists who paint in oil, pastel, watercolor, and acrylic. Membership is free – the only requirement is that artists paint with the group.
Founded April 2014, Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay (PAPCB) is focused on capturing the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay region, painting on waterfront lands, in nature preserves, on working farms, and in towns and villages. An exhibit of members’ works is held annually, with a portion of the proceeds donated to local nonprofits.
Gallery hours are Thursday noon – 6:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 1- 4 p.m.
Dorchester Center for the Arts is dedicated to enriching Maryland’s Eastern Shore community through high quality, engaging programming in the visual, literary, and performing arts.
Programs at DCA are supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.
