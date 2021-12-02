Dial S for Santa: Dinner Theatre at REVIVAL

Find out who kidnapped Santa at Revival. 

SALISBURY– Hosted by Ovation Dinner Theatre

DATE: Friday, December 17

TIME:  Doors open at 6:00 PM / Show 6:30 p.m.

TICKETS: $45

VENUE: REVIVAL 

LOCATION:  213 W. Main St,  Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building)

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION: Who kidnapped Santa Claus??

A festive comedic mystery that will surely bring audience members to their feet! Audience members will be delighted to find themselves in the roles of “Martha Spewart,”

“Jack Frostbite,” and “Ralphie Parker,” along with the entire viewing audience participating in holiday carols.

Dinner is Included: Menu-

Prosciutto wrapped Fig stuffed with Goat Cheese

Classic Italian Lasagna with fresh baked bread

Eggnog Creme Brulee

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.