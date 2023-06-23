CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County Council members discussed the possibility of a moratorium and regulations when it comes to the selling and consumption of marijuana.
Council Vice President Mike Detmer began the discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting, saying he had concerns about not being prepared for what’s “coming down the pike.” One of those concerns is with the possibility of marijuana smoking lounges.
“Nobody really understands the implications of what it’s going to be,” Detmer said. “So I don’t want another Wild West phenomenon where people are like, ‘I’ll get my request in, it will be grandfathered in in some way,’ and it will be something that’s not conducive to the people of the county.”
Beginning July 1, adults over the age of 21 will be able to purchase and use cannabis from licensed dispensaries. They will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and grow two cannabis plants at home, provided the plants are out of public view.
In Talbot County, the towns of St. Michaels and Oxford have enacted moratoriums on cannabis businesses looking to sell or produce recreational cannabis within the town limits to allow time to review zoning laws. The Talbot County Council has introduced a moratorium on processing, review and approval of applications, site plans and permits for businesses hoping to grow, process or sell cannabis within county limits.
Jeff Powell, Dorchester County’s interim county manager, said the county’s Planning Commission is looking at Talbot County’s moratorium.
Council member Ricky Travers expressed concerns about creating regulations too soon.
“I think we’re trying to regulate something that we don’t know what the effects are going to be,” Travers said. “Now, if [the state] turns it loose and says every [convenience] store in the city can sell it, then I think we need regulations. If they say you can open up cannabis lounges, then I think we need regulations.”
Dorchester County’s Director of Planning and Zoning Susan Webb reminded the council that the state will have a lot of control.
“We need to wait and see what they are going to allow and what they’re not going to allow,” Webb said. “Because it’s going to be so restricted that I don’t think there’s much that we’re going to need to do.”
Reporter Natalie Jones contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.