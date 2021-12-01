CAMBRIDGE — Come swim to raise funds for families in need. The Santa Swim is a swim for charity, supporting the Care and Share Fund of Dorchester County, Cambridge. The Santa Swim is a fun way to raise money and make the holidays more joyful for families and senior citizens through the programs that the Care & Share Fund administers.
DATE: December 11
TIME: Registration 9:30 a.m. Swim starts at 10:00 a.m.
LOCATION: Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Resort- 100 Heron Blvd, US-50
All the Santas will take a swim in the “crisp” Choptank River. Don’t care to “Do the Dip” in the cold ? Pledge money for a brave person who will. We’ll find someone to do it for you. Be sure to come, participate or watch.
For more information go to https://www.careandsharefund.org/events/ or call 443-521-4070.
Care and Share helps individuals with the costs of necessary prescriptions, doctor and dental bills, supplies such as hearing aides, diabetic testing materials, and equipment such as wheelchairs, crutches, etc. Care & Share works with the Department of Social Services to determine the severity of need and the actual individual’s total circumstances and eligibility. Care and Share also supports homeless shelters such as the Salvation Army and other local organizations that care for our homeless community. Assistance is available on a limited basis. Through a grant partnership with the Dorchester County Department of Human Resources, Care and Share provides financial assistance in circumstances where the lack of basic necessities such as heating fuel or lack of water would create a health risk or medical emergency.
Participants of the Santa Swim will be competing for first place trophies in the following categories: individual, team, organization (i.e., fraternal, auxiliary, church, etc.), and business.
A Santa Swim team is a group of individuals who raise funds together. Teams may choose to take the plunge together, or “promote” a captain to take the plunge. The rules do warn: “Throwing a member of the team into the river does NOT constitute the selection of a captain.”
Each Santa will receive a Santa Claus hat on the day of the Swim. Santa’s elves will be on hand to give a towel to each Santa to wrap up in when they get out of the water. In addition to the trophies for first place, there are other prizes, including hotel stays at Hyatt Regency Hotels, and other forms of recognition. There will be a “survivors’ celebration” immediately following the swim. In addition to the entertainment, prizes and awards will be handed out.
The Hyatt Regency Chesapeake resort supports the swim in numerous ways, including donating food to the celebration after the swim, publicity, personnel, and much more. The Hyatt will be providing soup, hot and cold beverages, and other fabulous refreshments to swimmers.
The Care and Share Fund, Inc. deeply appreciates the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Resort’s devotion and dedication to the community of Cambridge through this project, and other community supportive programs.
The holiday programs funded by the Santa Swim provide individuals and families for food, clothes, toys, and other items. The Care & Share Fund, Inc., in addition to the holiday programs, provides aid to individuals who have critical needs that are not able to be filled by public sources, or by the Dorchester County Department of Social Services, during the clients’ period of crisis.
