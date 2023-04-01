Orioles Red Sox Baseball

Boston’s Adam Duvall, right, celebrates after his two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth inning Saturday beat Baltimore.

 AP PHOTO

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall ended the game with his second two-run homer after left fielder Ryan McKenna dropped a two-out fly in the ninth, giving the Boston Red Sox a 9-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

