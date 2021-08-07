EASTON — An Easton man accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of several years pleaded guilty to a felony sex offense charge on July 27.
Carlos Lopez-Cruz, 37, entered an Alford plea for a third-degree sex offense charge at a hearing in the Talbot County Circuit Court Tuesday, July 27. The plea does not require the defendant to admit guilt, but acknowledges that there’s likely enough evidence for a conviction if the case had gone to trial.
Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe sentenced Lopez-Cruz to the maximum punishment of 10 years and suspended seven years of the sentence, leaving him to serve three years. Because Lopez-Cruz has been held in the Talbot County Detention Center since August 28, 2020, Kehoe credited him with already serving 334 days of his sentence. His total jail term is two years and one month.
The plea hearing is the end to a multi-year child sexual abuse case. The victim, now a teenage girl, originally filed the report with the Cambridge Police Department, who forwarded it to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. Following the report, Lopez-Cruz was arrested and taken into custody in August 2020.
Deputy state’s attorney Ellen Grunden told the court that Lopez-Cruz was the former boyfriend of the victim’s mother and that he lived with the victim and her family in Talbot County from 2017 to 2020. The victim told police that when Lopez-Cruz was living in her household, he “repeatedly touched her” inappropriately, Grunden said.
According to Grunden, the victim was not sure what Lopez-Cruz would do if she told anyone about the abuse. She confided in her mother once, but Lopez-Cruz convinced the mother that she was lying, Grunden said. The activity continued until their separation.
Grunden also told the court that the victim has had “emotional difficulties” as a result of the abuse, and her mother wanted to protect her from additional exposure to the court case. She added that she thinks the situation has been “quite a struggle” for the victim’s mother.
Lopez-Cruz’s attorney, Talbot County public defender Holland Brownley, gave the court background and history on him prior to sentencing. Lopez-Cruz was born and raised in El Salvador and came to the U.S. in 2003. After arriving, he married and had three children, now “roughly” ages 11, 13 and 18, Brownley said. He’s lived in Talbot County for almost the entire time he’s been in the country.
Brownley asked the court to give Lopez-Cruz credit for time served so far and suspend any time remaining, saying that when his case is resolved, he expects to be deported. Court documents indicated that Lopez-Cruz pleaded guilty to the count because he believed it was in his best interest.
Prior to sentencing, Lopez-Cruz made an allocution statement — a formal opportunity to address the court, express remorse for actions and explain personal circumstances to be considered in sentencing.
“This time I’ve spent here has not been easy,” Lopez-Cruz said through an interpreter. “At the beginning when I came to this place, I didn’t understand many things; the first few days when I came to this place, I kept hearing a voice telling me to kill myself, to take my life, to kill myself.”
He explained that after some time in the detention center, he started reading the Bible to try to understand things. In June, there came a moment when he asked the Lord to help him in this situation and he awakened to hear a voice talking to him in something that “felt like an out of body experience.”
“This voice talked to me and I was impacted and surprised,” he said. “And at that moment I heard a voice that said ‘you’re going to be out of here soon.”
Lopez-Cruz continued to detail his experience, explaining the darkness he saw and the fearfulness he felt prior to seeing a light and coming back to his body. He reported that when he looked at the clock, only an hour had passed.
“I understand now that God’s plans are perfect,” he said. “And I know that I will be deported, but that God has a plan.”
Kehoe considered the nature of the abuses and the age of the victim during the crimes. The victim was still elementary school-aged at the start of the abuse.
“What troubles me is that this was a repeated set of events that occurred over several years,” Kehoe said prior to sentencing. “...that will have a lingering effect on the victim.”
The repeated nature of the abuse led Kehoe to hand down a 10-year sentence with all but three years suspended. He agreed to Brownley’s request to give Lopez-Cruz credit for time already served. Following this conviction, the state entered a nolle prosequi for the three other sex abuse charges.
As part of the plea agreement, Lopez-Cruz will be placed on probation and supervised by the Sexual Offender Management Team for five years after his release. Progress reports will be submitted to the circuit court and local law enforcement by the team every six months. After his release, he will also be required to register as a Tier III sex offender in Maryland — a lifetime registration.
Lopez-Cruz will have to comply with all conditions and supervision during his probation, as well as specific regulations under the state’s sex offender registration laws. He’s also barred from having any contact with the victim and her family.
If you or someone you know is experiencing child sexual abuse, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services (DSS) at 410-770-4848 or contact local law enforcement. Callers may remain anonymous.
