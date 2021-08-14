EASTON — As pandemic-related financial struggles continue to worry lower-income residents of Talbot County, a nonprofit agency in Easton is working to alleviate some of the community’s housing stability burdens.
Founded in 1969, the Neighborhood Service Center is the main community action agency in Talbot County, providing help to low-income families and elderly residents of the county through various programs. The newly created Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) falls under the center’s umbrella of programs, providing federal financial assistance to those struggling to keep up with rent and utility payments in the wake of COVID-19.
Antonio Thomas, Talbot County’s ERAP coordinator, joined Marilyn Neal, executive director of the Neighborhood Service Center, to present updates on the program and its offerings at the Talbot County Council meeting Tuesday.
“I would like for each and every person in here to imagine a world where people have no assistance, and because of that, they get evicted from their homes,” Thomas said. “That was the world we were living in before the ERAP program.”
The program, established just a few months ago, primarily assists those who are unable to pay their rent due to COVID financial hardships and offers to provide housing support for several months. Bills for common utilities like water, gas and electricity are eligible for coverage under the ERAP.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development awarded Talbot County over $2.4 million to fund the ERAP in April 2021. So far, the organization has disbursed just over $600,000 of the ERAP funding and expects that number to rise to over $800,000 by next month. Funds allocated to those accepted applicants in need are paid directly to the utility company or the individual’s landlord.
Outreach efforts by Thomas and Neal to promote the ERAP’s presence have also paid off. After attending and hosting local events to spread the word about the program, dozens of applications are pouring in each month.
Council member Frank Divilio stressed the importance of the ERAP program and the Neighborhood Service Center in helping those affected by COVID financially, saying that it’s important that the community knows where to turn for help in hard times.
“You think about how hospitality-heavy our industry is here and how easy it’s always been to go find a quick job bartending, waiting tables, making some extra money when tough times come,” he said. “Well, tough times came and those industries were closed or not hiring or shifts were changed, so I greatly appreciate this organization stepping up.”
Divilio added that a lot of people who are experiencing the financial stress of COVID fall into the category of individuals who’ve never needed help, who’ve never asked for help, or feel uncomfortable asking for help. He emphasized that help is out there for everyone.
Even if families or individuals don’t fit the specific criteria for the ERAP program, the Neighborhood Service Center can provide assistance to those in need through their food pantry, donations program, homeless shelter and other emergency services, regardless of income.
Council member Corey Pack also stressed that rental assistance is a big deal in battling homelessness in Talbot County and across the state, saying that the aid provided by the ERAP program helps create a stable environment. That environment also translates into a more stable home and family, he said.
“The children do better in school if they’re in a stable home, they do better as far as their performance in the general community if they’re not moving from house to house,” he said. “So this program has a lot more trickle-down effects when you look at the whole dynamic of the community and the family unit.”
To qualify for the ERAP, individuals must satisfy the program’s eligibility requirements. Applicants must currently live in Talbot County, rent or lease an apartment, house or limited equity cooperative, and provide documentation such as pay stubs to prove their renter status.
The applicant or another adult in their household must have experienced any one of the following: qualifying for unemployment benefits since March 2020, experiencing a reduction in income or incurring significant costs due to the pandemic, or experiencing other financial hardship directly or indirectly related to COVID.
The applicant also must be responsible for paying a portion or the full amount of the monthly rent, and one or more members of the household must be at risk of experiencing housing instability or homelessness. Additionally, the household’s 2020 annual income or recent income must be at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) or below. In Talbot County, that’s $14,700 or less, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Applicants also generally receive food stamps or other forms of government assistance, Thomas said.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s state moratorium on evictions ends Sunday, August 15. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has extended a federal eviction moratorium until Oct. 3 and limits evictions in areas high levels of the coronavirus.
A general application for the Neighborhood Service Center’s programs can be found at nsctalbotmd.org/programs/.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
