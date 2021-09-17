This past Friday, Sept. 10, the legendary Wailers, the group who performed with Bob Marley and continue to preform long after his death 40 years ago, bought the house down at The Avalon, bringing their A game. While none of the original members are with us any longer, their heirs apparent have more than kept the love and passion of the music alive.
With so much death and tragedy since COVID, this concert at the beautiful Avalon Theatre was more than a breath of fresh air, it helped heal our troubled souls. The dance floor was open and attendees wasted no time, including this journalist, getting up and jamming the night away. Life during a pandemic, other heartbreaking issues of the world, and our own individual struggles faded away for a couple of hours– the feeling of freedom was evident from the hundreds of smiling faces as we sang in unison to so many of the songs from Marley’s timeless songbook.
The band opened their set with “Natural Mystic” — a melodic tune that speaks about upheaval, death and suffering in the country of Jamaica and not understanding why during that era, followed by “Rebel Music,” which speaks for itself ... wanting to be free from overbearing authorities against the population of the country and its turmoil.
The event was so intimate, strangers became instant friends for the night. The most famous of the Marley songs, “Is this Love,” Waiting in Vain,” and “Stir it up,” “Lively Up Yourself,” and “Jammin,” helped keep the vibe going. Lead singer and guitarist Wendel “Junior Jazz” Ferraro put on quite a performance, channeling the spirit of love as he poured his everything into his playing as he looked to the heavens seeking the approval of Marley himself — it was evident the approval was granted.
The good vibes were at maximum capacity as the stunning women Teenatamara and her singing partner danced their way thorough the perfect evening gave their all …. mesmerizing with their beauty and vocal talents. It was hard to take your eyes off of them as the other musicians, drummer Aston Barrett Jr., bass guitarist Owen Dreadiereid, keyboards with Andres “I-pez” Lopez all mingled in for their solos.
As the evening came to a close much too quickly, the encore, which featured “Redemption” from their Grammy nominated album, the first in nearly 20 years, and perhaps one of Marley’s most famous songs, “Could You Beloved,” had what few remaining folks who were seated up and joining in on the party.
