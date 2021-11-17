Rehoboth Beach, D.E. — Join the Rehoboth Art League for an exploration of a groundbreaking new exhibition, Afro-American Images: The Vision of Percy Ricks, which gathers more than 130 works of art by 66 African-American artists, and is on display at the Delaware Art Museum on Wednesday, December 1. It starts at 4pm. The event is FREE.
The Rehoboth Art League’s historic Henlopen Acres campus, Margaret Winslow, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Delaware Art Museum, will present a free public Gallery Talk about the long process of recreating this exhibition that was originally hung in 1971.
A discussion and slide show will introduce you to the curatorial process and to some of the exhibition’s artists, including local favorites—Humbert Howard, Simmie Knox, Edward Loper, Sr., and Edward Loper, Jr.—and those recognized nationally—Romare Bearden, Sam Gilliam, Faith Ringgold, and, among others, Alma Thomas. Winslow and the museum’s executive director, Molly Giordano, will also discuss the exhibition’s role in the Black Arts Movement.
Afterward, sign up for the Rehoboth Art League’s Wednesday, December 15, bus trip to the Delaware Art Museum to see the Percy Ricks exhibition in-person.
This day trip includes comfortable bus travel, a guided tour of the Afro-American Images show, a boxed lunch, and time on your own for a self-directed tour of this Wilmington, DE, museum that includes a renowned collection of Pre-Raphaelite artwork and a remarkable outdoor sculpture garden.
The bus will leave at 8:30am sharp from the Rehoboth Beach Fresh Market parking lot, with check-in beginning at 8am. The bus will begin its return trip from Wilmington to Rehoboth by 2:30pm, with an expected return time of 5pm.
COVID POLICY: As per the Delaware Art Museum’s health and safety guidelines, proof of vaccination will be required prior to entry.
Tickets may be purchased online at rehobothartleague.org or by phone 302.227.8408. Space is limited and advance reservations are required.
