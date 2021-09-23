ROCK HALL– Kent County’s quaint waterman’s village of Rock Hall celebrates the return of their oyster season with FallFest. The 24th annual event will be held Sat., Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The historic Main Street will be shut down from Chesapeake Ave. to Route 20 to create a casual street fair atmosphere with something for all ages and tastes, particularly those with a taste for oysters.
To give an early boost to the local oyster economy and harvest, between 3,000 and 4,000 oysters are consumed at every FallFest, with local watermen doing the shucking for raw oysters on the half-shell. There are also fried oyster platters prepared by Chester River Seafood, and grilled oysters from Orchard Point Oyster Co.
In addition to the popular bivalve, there will be numerous food vendors providing traditional fair fare, including hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries, barbecue, ice cream, and fried chicken.
FallFest began in 1998 as primarily a music festival, nurtured and organized by local musician Tom McHugh, the founding director of The Mainstay, the acclaimed live music venue on Main Street. Music is still a huge part of FallFest and there will be a half-dozen acts performing all day on two separate stages, one in front of The Mainstay and the other at the far end of the street, next to the Bayside Market.
This year’s event will be held in memory of Tom McHugh, 83, who passed away earlier this year, leaving behind a legacy of bringing music to Rock Hall that will never dim. A tribute to his contributions will take place, accompanied by the Rock Hall Elementary School kazoo band which he began as a whimsical introduction to music for the students.
Also taking to the stages during the non-stop musical program that lasts the duration of the event will be: Louisiana-tinged Philip Dutton and The Alligators; Dave Robinson and His Jazz Pals; five-piece acoustic cover masters Rosewood; guitarist of world music Ian Trusheim; and the crowd-pleasing Catonsville High School Steel Band.
The entertainment at FallFest also extends beyond food and music. There will be a Kids Kourt at the Village with face-painting and multiple activities for the younger set. Also, there will be craft vendors all along Main Street, displaying fiber arts, embroidery, jewelry, photography, shotgun shell wreaths, folk art, wood sculptures, beach-y home décor, seasonal plants and, believe or not, even more.
FallFest, which is a non-profit event to benefit town enrichment programs of Main Street Rock Hall, has no admission fee and there is plenty of nearby free parking in our walking-friendly town. Leashed pets are always welcome and can expect to be petted.
The town, established in 1707 as Rock Hall Crossroads, is still a vibrant bayside community. While enjoying FallFest, make time to visiting the working harbor, and nearby beach. Just a few miles south of town is Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, which provides natural habitat for more than 240 species of birds, including the bald eagle.
For more information, and updated music listings, visit www.rockhallfallfest.org.
Acts for the 24th FallFest
Bayside Stage
10:40 Rosewood
11:50 Philip Dutton and The Alligators
12:40 RHES Kazoo Band – Tom McHugh Musical Tribute
1:00 Catonsville Steel Drum Band
2:10 Ian Trusheim
Mainstay Stage
10:25 Dave Robinson and His Jazz Pals
11:35 Ian Trusheim
1:00 Dave Robinson and His Jazz Pals
1:55 Rosewood
3:00 Philip Dutton and The Alligators
