CAMBRIDGE — North Dorchester High head softball coach Carol Hubbard said she had plenty of pitching heading into this season.
Her team’s hitting isn’t too shabby either.
Mackenzie Lewis, Chayla Creighton and Maggie Hubbard each had three hits as part of a season-high 15-hit attack Wednesday afternoon, as the Eagles pulled away late en route to a 9-1 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester, stretching their winning streak to six games.
“It took us a while to get on it, but once we adjusted to Emma’s speed and placement I think we did real well,” Hubbard said of her team’s effort against Cambridge-SD’s Emma Robinson.
The Eagles (9-1 overall, 3-0 North Bayside) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Maggie Hubbard led off by smacking a single off Robinson’s leg. Curstin Carpenter doubled into the left-center field gap to plate Hubbard, and scored three batters later, when Creighton (3 for 4) singled to right field.
The Vikings (6-7, 1-3) cut their deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Enazajah Young hit a one-out triple to left field. M’Kya Molock then hit a ball in front of the plate that Eagle starting pitcher Emilee Cohee fielded and flipped to catcher Hubbard, whose tag was not in time to get the sliding Young. But Hubbard quickly threw to second to get Molock trying to advance a base, before Cohee got Gretchen Richardson swinging at strike three to end the threat.
Cambridge-SD wouldn’t get another hit off Cohee until Lainey Jones stroked a two-out single to center field in the fifth. Cohee walked Young, but ended her day on the mound by getting a called strike three on Molock to squelch any further damage.
“Emilee did a great job on the mound,” Carol Hubbard said. “She’s probably our fastest pitcher and she’s worked really hard on hitting her spots and it showed today.”
Cohee (3-0) allowed just four hits, walked two and struck out a season-high 13. The sophomore twice struck out the side, and fanned six straight after yielding the Vikings’ only run in the third.
“I think about working for every single pitch,” Cohee said. “My changeup could have been a little better. That’s something I need to work on. As long as I go out there and do what I do at practice my defense will back me up.”
Kinley Elliott came on to pitch two innings of scoreless no-hit relief to complete the four-hitter. Elliott struck out two.
Robinson was touched for five hits through four innings, and kept the Vikings’ deficit at 2-1.
But the Eagles widened their lead in the fifth. Anna Hopkins singled to center, stole second and scored to make it 3-1, when Lewis (3 for 3) singled down the third-base line. Lewis, who took second on the throw in, scored when Cohee sent another sharp-hit single past the reach of third baseman Molock. Maggie Hubbard (3 for 4) capped the rally with a single to right field that plated Cohee for a 5-1 cushion.
North Dorchester added four more in the top of the seventh. Lewis hit a lead-off triple to right. Two batters later, Hubbard sent another drive to right field that Richardson almost made a brilliant, diving catch on, only to have the ball pop out of her glove, scoring Lewis and putting Hubbard on third. Carpenter (2 for 4) followed with her second RBI double of the game, extending the Eagles’ lead to 7-1. Maddie Nagel followed with a run-scoring groundout before Elliott (2 for 4) scored on a wild pitch.
North Dorchester is scheduled to host Cambridge-SD on Thursday at 4 p.m. in a game that will count toward the North Bayside standings.
Colonel 18, Snow Hill 8
SNOW HILL — Ally Taylor had three hits and two RBIs, and Cheyenne Cayer (three RBIs) and Olivia Christopher (RBI) had two hits apiece to pace Colonel Richardson.
Ava Carels earned the win, allowing two earned runs, five hits and one walk over 4 2/3 innings. Carels, who struck out six, also had a hit. Eileen Johnson and Caroline Newcomb added hits for the Colonels.
North Caroline 12
J.M. Bennett 2
SALISBURY — Anna Hutchison had four hits and Taylor Dawkins had three, including a pair of home runs to led the Bulldogs.
Bailey Werner added two hits and three RBIs for North Caroline, Morgan Rogers finished with two hits, including a double, and Gracie Calloway had two hits. Emma Blades doubled and earned the win.
St. Michaels 10, Mardela 4
MARDELA SPRINGS — Haley Sadler struck out 10 while crafting a complete-game four-hitter Tuesday to lead the Saints.
Sadler also led St. Michaels at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Katie Jenkins (4 for 4) tripled and drove in a run, Myla Ramey (3 for 5) scored twice, Olivia Windsor doubled, knocked in one run and scored once, and Madi White had two hits and an RBI.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Easton 17, Kent County 0
EASTON — Nate Butler had a hat trick and one assist, and Ethan Keenan (assist), Drew Schmidt (two assists), Connor Moore and Tyler Currie added two goals apiece to lead the Warriors.
Aidan Filion (two assists), Zach Bramble (assist), LJ Murray (two assists), Will Abel, Tony Ferreira and Joe Szymanski each had one goal for Easton. Zach Spofford and Hudson Royer had one assist apiece.
Abe Ramirez made three saves in his first start in goal. Harry Stein made three saves and Jack Kilbourne came on to make one stop.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Queen Anne’s 16
Stephen Decatur 6
BERLIN — Jessica Wright (two assists), Piper Evans (assist) and Zoe Crawford each recorded hat tricks as the Lions rolled.
Ella Pinder and Kendall Nagle added two goals and one assist each for Queen Anne’s County, Riley Klepper scored twice, and RJ Ensor contributed a goal and an assist. Lions goalie Maddie George made five saves.
Parkside 16
North Caroline 9
SALISBURY — Sydney Baker had three goals and three assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell short against Parkside.
Riley Walstrum (assist) and Claire Blue each had a hat trick for North Caroline, and Olivia Blade had one assist.
BASEBALL
Colonel 16, Snow Hill 5
SNOW HILL — Josh Cohee went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Hunter Wolfe went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Colonel pounded the Eagles.
Daniel Hesson earned the win for Colonel Richardson. Jaden Rowan also had a 3-for-4 effort at the plate. Austin Glessner (2 for 4), Austin Walls (2-2) and Brock Johnson (2 for 4, two RBIs) also got in on Colonel’s hit parade.
