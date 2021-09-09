Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is rooted in the traditional Japanese reverence for the natural world and dedicated to promoting health, happiness, and a sense of awe. Anisa George, a certified forest therapy guide, facilitates a series of interactions with nature that cultivate presence, calm, and profound joy.
Discover how to unlock the door to new connections and intimacy with the environment through this guided meditation. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle and a snack, a light backpack to carry your belongings, and something comfortable to sit on in case of wet ground.
This program takes place in-person at the Mt. Cuba Center Sunday, September 19 (Rain Date: Sunday, September 26). Registration is required and can be found at https://bit.ly/3A0Vd7c
About the Instructor:
Anisa George is a permaculture designer and certified guide through the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides. Her approach to forest therapy grows organically out of her experience with collaborative theater: marrying playful elements of ensemble-created performance with the mindful presence and gentle pace of the forest therapy tradition.
Covid Policy Effective Tuesday, August 17, 2021, as follows:
• Guests two years of age or older who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask and physically distance six feet from others who are not in their household, in all indoor settings, and when they are unable to physically distance outdoors.
• All vaccinated guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks when entering the Main House, accessing the restrooms, and in situations where they are unable to physically distance from those who are not in their household.
