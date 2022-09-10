WORTON — They didn’t need a coach in their ear.
Carson Brown and Anthony Brinkley knew.
And more than likely so did the rest of Easton High’s football team.
“We had way too many penalties tonight,” said Brown, a senior offensive and defensive tackle.
And while those eight flags slowed Easton some Friday night, they couldn’t stop the Warriors, who scored on five of their six first-half possessions on the way to a convincing 42-7 victory over Kent County at Trojan Stadium.
“I feel like we could have played a much better game,” said Brinkley, who plays left guard on offensive and nose guard on defense. “A lot of penalties. I think it was something like 90-something yards in penalties, something crazy like that. We could have executed plays a little bit better.”
Easton (2-0) made a habit of making up for those mistakes throughout the game. Taking over at the Trojan 30-yard line after a short punt, the Warriors needed just two plays to get into the end zone on their first drive, as Brandon Jenkins charged 19 yards around left end for a touchdown. John Carrieri drilled the first of his six point-after kicks for a 7-0 lead.
Kent County (0-2), which was held to just two yards in offensive in the first half, went three-and-out on its next series. The Warriors again started in good field position, taking over at the Kent 34, but bogged down due to penalties. Yet Easton continued to overcome those miscues and extended its lead to 14-0 on quarterback Kevin O’Connor’s 9-yard run around right end.
“Coming off a big win last week (35-14 over Kent Island), not to have any letdown,” Easton head coach Matt Griffith said, when asked what he was looking for from his team. “That was number one. And our week of practice was not good. So we were focused on making a statement early. I thought we did pretty good defensively early on. I think we gave up (seven) yards in the first quarter. Put some points on the board.”
Easton put 21 more points up on the board in the second quarter.
After the Trojans’ third straight three-and-out, O’Connor connected with Colin Mooney for a 19-yard gain, threw incomplete, then broke from the pocket and sprinted 52 yards down the visitors’ sideline for a touchdown and a 21-0 cushion.
“Kevin obviously is Kevin,” said Griffith, who watched his senior quarterback complete 11 of 15 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and carry six times for a game-high 103 yards and two touchdowns. “He looked good tonight.”
A 12-yard run by Mooney, a 14-yard gain by O’Connor, and a 17-yard pass from O’Connor to Chase Raab (3 receptions, 52 yards) set up Jenkins’ 2-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter for a 28-0 bulge.
Kent finally stopped Easton on its fifth possession, when Ryan Miller intercepted O’Connor, giving the Trojans the ball at the Warrior 17. But on the next play, Carrieri picked off Kent quarterback Matt Wade for his second sideline interception of the young season.
“I feel like our defense stepped up when they needed to, and our offense made plays when we needed to,” Brinkley said.
With under 2 minutes remaining in the half, Easton marched 97 yards as O’Connor hit Raab for 17 yards, Mooney (5 catches, game-high 102 yards) for 33, and Raab again for 17. Two plays later, Jordan Nixon latched onto a O’Connor strike, bounced off a defender around the 2-yard line and scored for a 35-0 halftime lead.
“We ran a little two-minute drill at the end of the half, which is good for us,” Griffith said. “Never know when we might need that down the road.”
Griffith pulled the majority of his starters to begin the second half, which had a running clock. The Warriors drove 55 yards before backup quarterback Blake LaBelle scored on a 7-yard run for a 42-0 lead.
Kent avoided a second straight shutout, when Brandon Cannon threw a 42-yard halfback option pass to Jamar Ringgold on a third-and-nine. Five plays later, on fourth-and-one, Wade rolled right and flicked a pass that Jysir Valentine snatched almost nonchalantly with one hand and ran into the end zone for a 21-yard scoring play. Will Maier added the extra point.
Easton hosts Wicomico (2-0) next Friday at 6 p.m. in a game that figures to shape the Class 2A playoff seedings.
“The things we’ve cleaned up, then we had other things happen tonight,” Griffith said. “Way too many penalties. Too many holding penalties. Too many different things; miscellaneous stuff. It’s just lax discipline. So we’re going to get more disciplined this week.”
Boys’ Soccer
St. Michaels 3, Cambridge-SD 2
ST. MICHAELS — Blake Dorman scored two goals less than 2 minutes apart in the second half Friday, as the Saints evened their overall record at 1-1.
Dorman scored with 25:34 remaining, then netted his second strike 1:21 later to give St. Michaels (1-0 North Bayside) a 3-1 lead. Ethan Royer gave the Saints a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute of the first half off an assist from Haven Haddaway.
Cambridge-South Dorchester pulled even just 1:05 later, when Justin Knox scored the first of his two goals. Knox added a second goal with 8:17 remaining, but the Vikings could not net the equalizer against St. Michaels keeper Will Sherwood, who finished with nine saves.
Field Hockey
Gunston 2, Indian Creek 1
CROWNSVILLE — Sophia Kent made 13 saves and Layla Kent and Tori Nessly each scored one goal Friday as Gunston improved to 2-0.
Julia Reed assisted on Nessly’s goal.
Golf
GRASONVILLE — St. Michaels’ Geovanni Greaves shot a 38 Thursday to earn medalist honors in the North Bayside meet at Prospect Bay Country Club.
North Caroline sophomore Taryn Brandt was runner-up one stroke behind Greaves, and Queen Anne’s sophomore Nate Smith carded a 41 to finish third.
Kent Island won the team competition with a 181, three strokes ahead of second-place Easton. Josh David’s 44 led the Buccaneers followed by Grant Ferrier (45), Henry Greenway (46) and Steven Nichols (46).
Easton was led by Isabella Westerfield’s 42. Brooke Howard fired a 46, and Jack Townsend and Julian Bauer each carded 48ss
North Caroline placed third in the team standings with a 189. In addition to Brandt’s 39, Will Davis shot a 46, Beckett Woodworth a 48, and Logan Ragion finished with a 56.
Queen Anne’s, which won the season-opening meet, was fourth at 197. Smith was followed by Evan Hatfield (49), Camaryn Jacobi (53), and Adam Richards (54).
St. Michaels was fifth (214) followed by North Dorchester (231) and Cambridge-South Dorchester (258).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.