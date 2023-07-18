British Open Golf

Rickie Fowler’s quest for his first major title comes at Royal Liverpool, a course he’s done well on in the past.

 AP PHOTO

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open’s return to Royal Liverpool couldn’t come at a better time for Rickie Fowler.

  

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.