The Biggs Museum is hosting upcoming exhibition Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray which celebrates Kahlo’s powerful and uncompromising sense of self. November 5, 2021 – February 12, 2022.
In May 1931 the imminent photographer Nickolas Muray traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo, a woman he would never forget. The two started a romance that continued on and off for the next ten years and a friendship that lasted until her death in 1954. Approximately forty photographic portraits taken by Muray of Kahlo comprise the exhibition.
The photographs, dating from 1937 to 1946, explore Muray’s unique perspective; as Kahlo’s friend, lover and confidant. Muray’s photographs bring to light Kahlo’s deep interest in her Mexican heritage, her life and the people with whom she shared a close friendship.
This exhibition also includes antique masks used by Mexican indigenous people in their centuries-old religious dances and ceremonies. Items in this collection are on loan from The Althouse Collection, which was established by the late Thomas and Charlotte Althouse during their travels and residence in Mexico in the 1950s and 1970s. The private collection was later passed on to their son, artist Stephen Althouse.
Additionally, the museum will honor the traditional celebration of life of Mexican culture calledDía de Los Muertos is a multi-day event with the spirits of children being celebrated on November 1st and the spirits of adults on November 2nd. The Biggs has selected to invite the community to celebrate with us on the 1st since children are a big part of who we are. During this event visitors can view the ofrenda, participate in the Día de Los Muertos celebration with food, art and music, learn about the cultural significance of this holiday, and partake in creating items to add to the Biggs’ ofrenda.
The museum is located at 406 Federal St. Dover. For more information call 302.674.2111 or visit BiggsMuseum.org.
