I-95 Collapse

A construction worker cuts rebar at the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, Wednesday, June 14, in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania will truck in 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets to help quickly rebuild a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and crews will work 24 hours a day until they can reopen the critical commercial artery, officials said Wednesday.

  

