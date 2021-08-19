Cynthia Fuller was one of the estimated 300 people who received either the first or second dose of Moderna vaccine against COVID Monday at a Cecil County Health Department clinic. Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st Dist) volunteered at the clinic at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun.
CAMBRIDGE — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md-1st, will attend the Dorchester County Board of Education meeting Thursday evening to address concerns on critical race theory in local schools.
The Republican congressman, who represents Maryland’s First Congressional District, plans to speak at the meeting regarding possible attempts to implement critical race theory in the county’s school curriculum.
Harris is one of 46 House Republicans currently sponsoring a resolution to bar schools from teaching critical race theory in K-12 classrooms. The resolution states that critical race theory is a “prejudicial ideological tool” that teaches students to judge others based on sex, race, ethnicity and national origin.
In a June 2021 interview with WYPR, Harris described his own understanding of critical race theory as an attempt to divide the world between the oppressed and the oppressors based on race. He added that his central objection to the highly discussed theory is that it makes individuals completely color-conscious when they should be colorblind.
Several parents in Talbot County have also addressed the board of education in recent meetings with concerns about teaching critical race theory to students enrolled in county schools. The issue has garnered attention nationally on conservative media outlets and social media channels.
A protest composed of parents in opposition to mask wearing in Dorchester County Public Schools is also planned to occur prior to the start of the meeting.
The monthly Dorchester County Board of Education meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 in Cambridge. The meeting will also be live streamed.
