EASTON– Friday, October 1 Grain Thief hits the stage with their unique music featuring bluegrass and beyond sounds.
Doors open: 7:30 p.m. Show time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Avalon Foundations Stoltz Pavilion
Tickets:
$50 Tall table for two
$50 Patio table for two
$100 Patio Set for four
Please note that all ticket purchases are per table. No individual seats sold.
Crafting their spirited bluegrass sound in the New England jam scene, Grain Thief has toured the north, south, east, and west of the U.S., playing stages large and small. They’ve graced the stages at the Greyfox Bluegrass Festival, Hempfest, Podunk Bluegrass Festival, Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival, Ossipee Valley Music Festival, UMS Music Festival, and Rockygrass, among others.
“Boston band Grain Thief distinguish themselves from the legions of fresh-faced East Coast kids packing mandolins and banjos, in that they use vintage Americana rather than emo or corporate American Idol pop as a springboard for their songs. And they tell some great stories, and have serious bluegrass chops.” New York Music Daily.
Covid Policy: If you are fully vaccinated & feel comfortable, you no longer have to wear a mask at outdoor performances. If you are not fully vaccinated, we ask that you wear a face mask.
No pets allowed within the pavilion. Smoking/Vaping is strictly prohibited. For more information visit www.avalonfoundation.org or call 410-822-7299 for more information.
