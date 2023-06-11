Royals Orioles Baseball

Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings Sunday against Kansas City.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson homered for the second consecutive day, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated Kansas City 11-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and extend the Royals’ losing streak to six.

