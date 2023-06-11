BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson homered for the second consecutive day, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated Kansas City 11-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and extend the Royals’ losing streak to six.
Starter Kyle Gibson earned his fourth consecutive victory for Baltimore, while Ramón Urías had four hits and Ryan O’Hearn homered as part of a three-hit day that also included two walks and four runs scored. The Orioles (41-24) have won four in a row for the first time since May 9-13 and are 17 games over .500 for the first time since July 26, 2016.
It was Baltimore’s fourth series sweep of the season and first since May 19-21 at Toronto.
Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City, which has dropped nine of 10. The Royals (18-47) have the second-worst record in the majors, ahead of only Oakland, and have scored eight runs in their last five games.
Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde moved Henderson into the leadoff spot Saturday for the first time this year, and the infielder responded with a second-inning home run as part of a two-hit day.
Henderson already had two hits and a run Sunday when he smashed reliever Jackson Kowar’s slider 462 feet to right for a three-run blast onto Eutaw Street in the seventh inning.
In nine games since May 30, Henderson is hitting .406 (13 for 32) and has raised his batting average from .199 to .236.
The Orioles took the lead for good in the third against Mike Mayers (1-2), who loaded the bases before recording the inning’s first out. Josh Lester then singled up the middle to score two runs, and James McCann followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.
Aaron Hicks added an RBI double in the fourth against Mayers, who yielded four runs in five innings of relief for the Royals.
Gibson (8-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. The 35-year-old right-hander is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA over his last five starts.
The Orioles took a 3-1 lead against opener Carlos Hernández thanks to Austin Hays’ sacrifice fly and Urías’ two-run double. Kansas City tied it in the third on Perez’s two-run homer to left-center off Gibson.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness) remained out of the lineup. Mountcastle has missed four of the last five games after appearing in all but one of Baltimore’s first 60 games. … C Adley Rutschman had a routine day off.
UP NEXT
Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (1-6, 4.59 ERA) starts Monday as Kansas City returns home to begin a series with Cincinnati. Greinke is 8-2 with a 2.38 ERA in 14 career starts against the Reds.
Orioles: Baltimore is off Monday. Baltimore has not announced its pitching plans for Tuesday, when its homestand continues against Toronto.
Rays 7, Rangers 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan became the first 10-game winner in the major leagues and Tampa Bay beat Texas, taking two of three games in a match up of the teams with best records in baseball.
McClanahan (10-1) allowed three runs, all in the third inning, and four hits over seven innings. The 26-year-old left-hander retired his final 15 batters. He won a career-best 12 games in 28 starts last season.
Wander Franco homered for MLB-leading Tampa Bay (48-20), which improved to 31-7 at home.
Adfter Colin Poche worked a perfect eighth. Jason Adam walked Adolis Garcia and gave up a double to Josh Jung with one out before walking Jonah Heim to load the bases. The right-hander then got a game-clinching double-play grounder from Ezequiel Duran.
Robbie Grossman homered for the AL West-leading Rangers (41-23), who have lost three of four.
Franco connected for his first homer since May 9, a three-run drive off Martín Pérez (6-2) in the fourth that put the Rays ahead 7-3.
Pérez lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings, allowing a season high-tying seven runs and 10 hits. The lefty’s ERA jumped from 3.97 to 4.67.
Randy Arozarena had an RBI single and Isaac Paredes added a run-scoring grounder as the Rays took a 2-0 lead in the first. Arozarena’s base hit was the last of four straight singles to start the inning.
Taylor Walls, mired in a 5-for-57 slide, had a run-scoring double and scored on a single by Harold Ramírez as Tampa Bay went up 4-0 in the second.
Grossman homered leading off a three-run third. Marcus Semien had an RBI single and Corey Seager drove in a run with single.
Seager’s single was Texas’ last hit. He had five hits and four RBIs in Saturday’s 8-4 win.
Grossman has 27 RBIs in his last 38 games.
GETTING HELP
Pérez (9.74) entered with the highest run support per nine innings in the majors. while McClanahan (7.26) was fourth. Texas leads the majors in runs scored with 400, while the Rays are next at 391.
END RUN
Jose Siri was thrown out trying to steal second in the fifth to end Tampa Bay’s team-best stretch of consecutive successful stolen base attempts at 35.
UP NEXT
Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (5-1) and Los Angeles Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (3-1) are Monday starters.
Rays: RHP Zach Eflin (8-1) will face Oakland RHP James Kaprielian (1-6) on Monday. Tampa Bay swept the Athletics in an April three-game series, outscoring them 31-5. The last two games were 11-0 wins by the Rays.
Guardians 5, Astros 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber could be down to a handful of starts with the Guardians.
If so, he’s going to make the most of them.
Bieber had his most dominant outing this season, striking out nine while not allowing a run over seven innings and Andrés Giménez homered in a 5-0 win over Houston.
Bieber (5-3) gave up just three hits, walked two and was in command from the outset. The right-hander came in with only eight strikeouts combined in his previous three starts before matching his season-high set against Detroit on May 9.
Bieber looked more like the 2020 Cy Young Award version of himself than the one who rarely overpowers hitters anymore.
“He’s kind of painting up there,” said Cleveland slugger Josh Bell, who also homered. “When he’s locked in like that, it’s definitely fun to watch.”
Bieber has been the subject of trade speculation as the defending AL Central champions consider whether to move the 28-year-old, who is only under team contractual control through 2024. It appears the chance to sign him long-term has passed, leaving the other options to hang on to Bieber or try to get something for him.
Bieber said the external noise hasn’t affected him.
“It’s my job to be able to block those things out and go out there ultimately just compete,” he said. “That’s one thing that I love to do and that’s compete against players around the league and against other teams.
“So that was my one focus and I was able to feel that and fall into a rhythm. And that’s kind of that feeling that is easy to fall in love with. My focus is on my teammates right now and my family and going out there and giving my best each and every day.”
Trevor Stephan and closer Emmanuel Clase pitched an inning apiece to finish the four-hitter.
Giménez staked Bieber to a 2-0 lead with his second-inning homer off Brandon Bielak (3-3) and Bell added a solo shot in the fourth as the surging Guardians took a series from Houston for the first time since 2017. Cleveland has won six of eight and 10 of 16,
Bieber had little trouble with a Houston lineup missing All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve (rest) and MLB RBIs leader Yordan Alvarez (injured).
Houston only got one runner to second off Bieber, but Yainer Diaz’s leadoff double in the fifth was wasted as Cleveland’s ace struck out two and got a force.
Astros manager Dusty Baker has seen Bieber dominate before and said his slider is especially devastating on young hitters.
“He’s a former Cy Young guy,” Baker said. “He doesn’t have the velocity he once had, but he still has good command of all his pitches — especially his slider.”
Giménez connected for his first homer in nearly one month in the second, driving a 1-0 pitch from Bielak over the wall in right after Bell reached on a broken-bat blooper. The Guardians have been looking for more power from Giménez, who has just four homers after hitting 17 in 2022.
Bell made it 3-0 in the fourth with his fifth homer, a 426-foot drive into the bullpens in center field.
WORTH WATCHING
Giménez was lifted in the sixth inning as a precaution with left leg tightness.
Manager Terry Francona said Giménez felt a cramp while running out a fly to center in the fourth, and the trainers felt it best to pull him. The team is off Monday, and there’s hope some added rest will allow him to play Tuesday.
BATS AWAKEN
Cleveland’s offensive struggles seem to be in the rearview mirror — for now. The Guardians have collected at least 10 hits in six straight games for the first time since 2018.
ALVAREZ UPDATE
Baker had been hopeful Alvarez could be back in 10 days, but said “probably not” when asked if that timetable seemed realistic.
“That’s a big man with some big muscles to heal,” Baker cracked.
Alvarez was leading the majors with 55 RBIs when he strained his right oblique during an at-bat against Toronto on Thursday. Alvarez is batting .272 with 17 homers. He reached base in 19 straight games before getting hurt.
FIRST ONE
Houston rookie Grae Kessinger collected his first major league hit, a chopper off the plate in the fifth that Cleveland third baseman Gabriel Arias tried to barehand.
Kessinger, who was called up earlier this week, is the grandson of Don Kessinger, a six-time All-Star shortstop with the Cubs.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Astros: LHP Matt Gage was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land and was immediately used. He replaced Bielak in the sixth and shut down a none-out, bases-loaded situation with a strikeout and double play. Gage was brought up after Ryne Stanek went on the bereavement/family emergency list an hour before Saturday’s game.
Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill seemed to throw without any issues in the outfield before the game as Cleveland’s training and medical staff observed. Quantrill has been out since June 2 with shoulder inflammation.
UP NEXT
Astros: A welcomed day off before opening a three-game series at home against Washington on Tuesday. RHP Hunter Brown (5-3, 3.69 ERA) will start the opener against Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.89 ERA).
Guardians: Head West and open a three-game set in San Diego on Tuesday with rookie RHP Tanner Bibee (2-1, 3.05) starting against Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (3-2, 4.35).
