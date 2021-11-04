ANNAPOLIS- Hiroshima to grace us with their unique blend of jazz and R & B are bringing their unique style to Rams Head on Stage.
DATE: Friday, Nov. 12
TICKETS: $45
SHOW TIME: Doors open at 7/ Show 8pm
AGE: 21+
LOCATION: 33 West Street
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Hiroshima, a group whose music falls between R&B, pop, world music, and jazz, has long had its own niche. The band integrates traditional Japanese instruments into their musical blend and has generally been both commercial and creative within its genre.
In the three-plus decades since Hiroshima first convened, the Los Angeles-based ensemble of Dan Kuramoto (keyboards/ woodwinds/ composer/ producer), virtuoso June Kuramoto (koto/ composer), Kimo Cornwell (piano/keyboards/composer), Danny Yamamoto (drums/percussion), Dean Cortez (bass) and Shoji Kameda (taiko drum/percussion) have blended jazz, pop, and rock with traditional Japanese folk music and instruments. The resulting sound was a pioneering voice in the contemporary world music movement of the late 20th century.
Ever evolving, the Grammy-nominated group, highlighted by the sound of June Kuramoto’s shimmering koto (noted by Stanley Clarke to be the world’s best) creates music and sounds totally unique--with depth, heart and soul.
