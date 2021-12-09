Salisbury — Ho! Ho! Ho! Holiday Stand-Up Comedy Show for the holiday at Revival.
Headliners: Sharon Simon & Pat House with guests Ty Jamison & Keith Purnell 18+
DATE: Saturday, December 18
TIME: Doors at 7:00 PM / Show 8:00 p.m.
TICKETS: $13
LOCATION: Revival- 213 W. Main St
Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building)
AGES: 18+
ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE: Headliner: Sharon Simon
Headliner: Pat House
Guest: Ty Jamison
Hosted by: Keith Purnell
Sharon Simon has audiences howling with laughter with her sometimes edgy, always hysterical comedy. She loves the crowd, and no two shows are exactly alike. Although she performs all over the country, she calls New York home, where she is a regular at major clubs and had been on Saturday Night Live.
Pat House is a nationally touring comedian based out of Philadelphia. For Pat, every day life seems to be a great source of material. Spending years bartending and interacting with strangers, he was constantly intrigued, amazed and extremely annoyed at the ridiculous things people say and do in public. With matter-of-fact delivery and sharp observations, Pat’s material is relatable to anyone tortured by the absurdity of others.
Ty Jamison is a well traveled professional Stand up Comedian and Host, adept to any crowd any situation energy high octane or smooth. Entertaining many audiences from Christian events to night clubs to Comcast on demand, Comic View, Apollo, Comedy Clubs across the country.
Keith Purnell is one of the fastest rising comics from Delaware. He’s a high energy performer whose quick wit, style, and fast pace humor makes him a hit and personal favorite of audiences young and old. He performs at Comedy Clubs across the country and has appeared on Television and in Movies.
He was a winner in the Howard Stern “Kill or Be Killed” Comedy Competition and was the Philadelphia Regional winner in the Sierra Mist Next Great Comic Comedy Competition. Keith has had appearances on Last Comic Standing and is gaining the reputation as the next rising star.
