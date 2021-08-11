EASTON, MD –The Horn Point Laboratory (HPL) will celebrate their 8th annual
Chesapeake Champion on Thursday, September 30 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. They wlll honor Beverly and Richard Tilghman as this year’s recipients.
This year’s celebration will be held at the historic Tidewater Inn in downtown Easton and will feature delicious, locally-sourced foods, beverages, and demonstrations by HPL graduate students.
Chesapeake Champion is the flagship event of the Horn Point Laboratory – one of four labs that make up the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. The event hosts 150 to 200 guests who come out to celebrate a group or individual who, through their own example, exemplifies environmental contributions on the Eastern Shore.
This year’s fundraising goal of $100,000 would provide stipends for two graduate students, helping the next generation of environmental scientists in a world that needs them perhaps more than ever.
The Tilghmans are steadfast supporters of HPL’s graduate students. "Richard and Beverly have devoted their time and effort to support and advise a variety of environmental groups on the Shore,” said Horn Point Laboratory Director Mike Roman.
“They have been great stewards of the lands of Wye House, installing living shorelines and conservation easements to protect the lands and wildlife.”
Tickets are $100/ person. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND CENTER FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science leads the way toward better management of Maryland’s natural resources and the protection and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay.
From a network of laboratories located across the state, UMCES scientists provide sound advice to help state and national leaders manage the environment, and prepare future scientists to meet the global challenges of the 21st century.
